Woody Harrelson on work and weed

Good Morning America

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her health issue, explaining to her Instagram followers about her battle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) after receiving comments about the change in her physical appearance. In the video she posted on Thursday, the "Real Housewives of New York City" alum detailed her suffering from a severe dehydration issue and shared that her doctor has associated the symptoms with POTS. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, POTS is one of a group of disorders that have orthostatic intolerance (OI) -.