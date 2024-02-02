Woody the Woodchuck has spoken, Phil. Six more weeks of winter

Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, exits a replica of her burrow at the Howell Nature Center on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

MARION TWP. — Move over Phil. Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, has a more accurate record of predicting when spring will arrive.

It might be women's intuition. Woody is a lady groundhog, after all. She lives at the Howell Nature Center's Wild Wonders Wildlife Park in Marion Township. And her prediction?

Six more weeks of winter.

Woody stepped out of a replica of her burrow and considered staying out, then she saw her shadow and went back inside before 30 seconds had passed.

Laura Butler, the center's wildlife and education director, told the crowd Woody first came to the organization in 1998. She was an orphan rescued after being discovered by a farmer's wife. The center has hosted Groundhog Day predictions since 1999.

Woody has been right about 68% of the time, nature center CEO Tina Bruce told The Daily. Meanwhile, Punxsutawney Phil's predictions from Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania, have been about 39% accurate since 1887, according to the Stormfax Weather Almanac.

Phil disagreed with Woody this time around, predicting an early spring.

"Woodchucks usually only live in captivity to about 10 (years old). In the wild it's much less, only like three years. So, Woody is the oldest woodchuck and she'll remain the oldest woodchuck forever," Butler told the crowd, keeping the nature center's legend going. It's not alone. Punxsutawney Phil's handlers claim there's only ever been one Phil.

From left, Anika, 10, Mila, 6, and Arya Mata, 8, dress for a costume contest at the Howell Nature Center on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

The family-friendly celebration included a costume contest for kids. There were also a few games, including a corncob stacking contest, a "shadow" throwing contest with black paper plates and hula hoops, and groundhog trivia.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) announced Woody's prediction and honored the nature center with a congressional proclamation.

Brighton residents Eric and Joni Graetzel finally made it to the annual tradition. They brought their grandson Owen Lefevre, 4, who lives in Boyne City.

"We were looking for things to do with him, and here we are. We got up real early," Joni said. "We've known about it for years."

Owen likes warm weather, when he can kayak and look for wild mushrooms. Grandpa Eric prefers fall and winter, he said.

Winners of a costume contest get cheers from the crowd at the Howell Nature Center's Groundhog Day Prediction with Woody the Woodchuck on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Feb. 2 is the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The day falls in the middle of astronomical winter.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Woody the Woodchuck has spoken, Phil. Six more weeks of winter