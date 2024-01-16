Wooing CEOs at sporting event forums violates AZ Constitution, attorney general says

A longstanding practice in Arizona to lure business investment in the state — by wining and dining executives at forums tied to high-profile sporting events — is unconstitutional, Attorney General Kris Mayes' office says.

"As they currently exist, the CEO Forums violate the Gift Clause of the Arizona Constitution," Mayes said in a statement. "The current structure of the CEO Forums confers significant value on invited private executives and their guests without obtaining any identifiable value for the state."

The forums are hosted by the Arizona Commerce Authority and have occurred under the administrations of Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and her predecessor, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

A scathing September report from the state Auditor General raised concern about the programs and whether the state was receiving a return on its investment. Using major events such as the Super Bowl to woo company executives has cost more than $2.4 million in six years, according to the audit.

The auditor general made a referral to Mayes' office as part of "standard practice" for assessing whether public money was spent in line with the gift clause of the Arizona Constitution, which requires a balancing test when public funds are spent on private interests. The value received by the public cannot be far exceeded by the amount of money paid, according to the auditor general.

"While the ACA may hold forums that confer a nominal value on attendees, its past forums, including last year's $2 million Super Bowl Forum and its planned 2024 Forums, do not come close to meeting that requirement,” Mayes said. “My office fully intends to uphold the state's constitution and will seek to prevent any future illegal payment of public monies to private entities by the ACA."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

