Woolum man charged with murder after Knox house fire

Feb. 28—A murder investigation is underway by Kentucky State Police after a man was found dead inside of his home which was on fire Thursday.

After an autopsy, it was learned that Ricky Campbell, 64, of Horn Branch Road in Woolum, died from a gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, evidence was collected and charges were made.

Harvey Hood, 42, of Woolum, is charged with murder, first degree arson, theft of an automobile, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hood was found about a half-mile from the scene with severe burns, and was flown to the University of Louisville for treatment.

At the time of this publication, Hood was in custody at the hospital and awaiting his transportation back to Knox County after his release.

Trooper Jason Blanton and Trooper Kyle Trosper had originally responded to the house fire along with Knox County Deputy Coroner Floyd Blevins.

Det. Jake Wilson, Det. Aaron Frederick, Det. Andy Soltess, and the State Fire Marshal were also dispatched to the scene.

Assisting were the Knox County Sheriff's Department and Richland Fire Department.