Is Woolworths Group Limited's (ASX:WOW) CEO Being Overpaid?

In 2016 Brad Banducci was appointed CEO of Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Brad Banducci's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Woolworths Group Limited is worth AU$45b, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$7.8m. (This figure is for the year to June 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$2.5m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations over AU$12b and the median CEO total compensation was AU$5.4m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

It would therefore appear that Woolworths Group Limited pays Brad Banducci more than the median CEO remuneration at large companies, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Woolworths Group has changed from year to year.

Is Woolworths Group Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Woolworths Group Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 14% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 2.7% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Woolworths Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 69%, over three years, would leave most Woolworths Group Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Woolworths Group Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by other large companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

But clearly there are some positives, because investors have done well over the same time frame. Given this situation we doubt shareholders are particularly concerned about the CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Woolworths Group shares with their own money (free access).

