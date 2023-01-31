Daughter arrested in death of Woonsocket man, 70

A 38-year-old Woonsocket woman has been arrested and is being charged with first-degree domestic murder in the killing of her father, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said Tuesday afternoon.

Jennifer Pamula is being held at the Woonsocket Police Station, pending arraignment, likely Wednesday at District Court, Providence, according to Oates.

She is accused of killing her father, Joseph Pamula, 70.

At about 4:45 p.m. Monday, one of Pamula's daughter's called the police to the house at 241 Cato Street, where the police found Pamula dead, the victim of "obvious foul play," Oates said.

Pamula's daughters, both 38 years old, were brought to the police station Monday to talk to the police, while the police secured and investigated the scene, according to Oates.

The daughters, who resided with their father, were no longer at the police station as of Tuesday morning, but Jennifer Pamula was later arrested, according to Oates.

Oates would not discuss the apparent cause of death and said the state Medical Examiner's Office has taken custody of the man's body for an autopsy.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Daughter arrested in homicide on Cato Street, Woonsocket