Woonsocket man sentenced for conspiracy to mail cocaine from Puerto Rico to RI

Jack Perry, Providence Journal
·2 min read
PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison Monday for his role in a conspiracy that mailed more than 60 packages of cocaine, often hidden in wine racks and Bluetooth speakers, to Rhode Island, United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Monday.

William Lugo, 32, was described as one of the initial participants in the conspiracy, which shipped the cocaine from Puerto Rico via the U.S. Postal Service, Cunha said in a press release.

He previously admitted to a federal judge that he accepted at least eight parcels containing at least one kilogram of cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico between December 2017 and July 2020, Cunha said.

Lugo admitted that he communicated regularly with alleged leaders of the drug trafficking enterprise in Rhode Island and with co-conspirators in Puerto Rico via social media apps about when drug parcels would be delivered. He received cash payments for each package he accepted or retrieved, Cunha said.

On July 14, 2020, U.S. Postal Service inspectors and members of the Rhode Island High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force searched Lugo’s residence, according to Cunha. He said they seized a ghost gun with nine rounds of .40 caliber ammunition; cellphones Lugo used to communicate via social media apps with other members of the conspiracy; and two wine racks with broken bottoms and two Bluetooth speakers, among other items.

Lugo pleaded guilty on May 1 to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, unlawful use of a communication facility (the U.S. mail), and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith to 102 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of federal supervised release.

When he was arrested by federal agents in July 2020, Lugo on probation after having been convicted in Rhode Island state court in December 2015 on a charge of carrying a pistol without a license, Cunha said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woonsocket man sentenced for for accepting cocaine mailed to RI

