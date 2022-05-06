Woonsocket man sentenced to life in prison in fatal shooting of 17-year-girl

PROVIDENCE — A judge this week sentenced a 20-year-old Woonsocket man to life in prison, plus 15 years, after he admitted his role in the 2019 shooting death of a teenage girl.

Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause sentenced Craig Robinson to life for second-degree murder in the death of Nyasia Williams-Thomas, a 17-year-old Woonsocket High School student who was not the intended target.

Robinson received a consecutive 10 years in prison for conspiring to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and a consecutive five years behind bars for carrying a pistol without a license, according to Blake Collins, spokesman for Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

In addition, Robinson received concurrent six-year terms for two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Williams-Thomas was fatally shot as she sat in a car with two others outside the Plaza Village apartment complex in Woonsocket on Dec. 4, 2019. The intended target was a 14-year-old who was sitting in the back seat of the car, authorities said.

Robinson and Quinton St. Pierre, both 17 at the time of the killing, were charged with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and firearms violations. They were waived out of Family Court to be tried as adults in the case.

Jose Ortiz Martinez, 18, was also charged in the shooting.

Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery on July 1, Collins said. He was sentenced in October to 10 years, with four years to serve. The remainder of his term is suspended, with 10 years of probation, according to the prosecutors.

Prosecutors said at the time of the arrests that Robinson and the others were looking for someone “as a result of a prior robbery” and hatched a plan to assault the person who was responsible. They found him in a car with Williams-Thomas and a 21-year-old, they said.

Martinez “stood by as his co-defendants fired shots into the passenger side of the vehicle,” shooting Williams-Thomas, authorities said.

St. Pierre, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woonsocket man sentenced to life for murder of Nyasia Williams-Thomas