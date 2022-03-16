Woonsocket woman, 25, dies in crash with tractor-trailer

A Woonsocket woman died after the car she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck early Tuesday in Wrentham, Massachusetts, according to the Wrentham police.

The victim was identified as Kerri Coppinger, 25.

The crash happened at about 3:53 a.m. on Route 1 near High Rock Road, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a press release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Coppinger was driving a Ford Fusion south on Route 1 when the car drifted across the center line, colliding with the truck, which was traveling north, the police said.

The Ford Fusion was "heavily damaged," and Coppinger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

The driver of the truck, Alan Medina Baez, 32, was uninjured, but "extremely shaken" and tried to help at the scene, according to the police.

No charges have been filed.

"All first responders involved extend their deepest condolences to Ms. Coppinger’s family and friends," McGrath said in the press release.

The Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction unit responded to the crash and continues its investigation, the police said.

