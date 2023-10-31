Woonsocket woman gets 8 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 'promising young man'

PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket woman was sentenced to serve eight years in prison after pleading no contest to driving under the influence in a 2021 crash that killed a 25-year-old man in Warwick, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday.

Audriana Hill, 33, on October 19 in Kent County Superior Court pleaded nolo contendere to one count of DUI, death resulting. The crash on Dec. 7, 2021 killed Caleb Winfrey, a 2020 Amherst College graduate who was working for the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

"This case is a tragic example of the utter destruction that driving under the influence can cause,” Neronha said in a press release. "Caleb Winfrey was a promising young man with his whole life ahead of him and his death is every parent’s worst nightmare realized."

Caleb Winfrey a 'promising young man' before Bald Hill Road crash

A native of Florida, Winfrey was residing in Providence and working as a data analyst for the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, the police said previously. He was a 2020 graduate of Amherst College, where he was a member of the varsity crew team, worked on the student newspaper and guided tours, according to a LinkedIn profile.

"The defendant’s decision to drive drunk caused Caleb’s family the worst kind of pain imaginable, and I commend the courage they demonstrated when Caleb’s father provided a victim impact statement in Court," Neronha said.

A witness told police they saw Hill drive through a "solid" red light before hitting Winfrey's car at the intersection of West Natick and Bald Hill roads, Neronha said.

Hill was driving 81mph on Bald Hill Road near the Warwick Mall

Hill had been driving a 2021 Kia K5 south on Bald Hill Road at about 81 mph and didn't hit the brakes before slamming into Winfrey's 2016 Corolla, Neronha said, citing the crash investigation. Winfrey had been traveling east across Bald Hill Road, police said previously.

Winfrey died at Rhode Island Hospital more than two weeks after the crash, on Dec. 23, according to the police.

According to Neronha, two empty nips were found in Hill's clothing, and her breath smelled like alcohol as she was taken to the hospital via ambulance. Investigators also found four open containers of alcohol near her car.

At the hospital, the police noticed Hill had bloodshot eyes. A chemical blood test showed her blood alcohol concentration at 0.165%, more than twice the legal limit.

Warwick Police Chief Col. Bradford E. Connor said, "This tragedy was completely avoidable, and unfortunately we see impaired driving cases like this one all too often. While there is no justice that can undo the pain caused to this victim’s family, I commend their bravery in making sure the defendant was held accountable."

According to Neronha, Assistant Attorney General John Corrigan of the Office and members of the Warwick Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case. The Rhode Island State Police helped reconstruct the crash.

