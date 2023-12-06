Woonsocket YMCA to close in 2024

TechCrunch

Alongside other AI updates announced today, Meta AI, the company's generative AI experience, is gaining new capabilities starting today, including the ability to create new AI images when prompted as well as support for Reels, among other things. The former, a feature called "reimagine," allows users in group chats to have more fun by recreating AI images with prompts, while the latter can turn to Reels as a resource as needed. To use reimagine in a group chat, a user would first generate an AI image with a prompt using Meta AI, the company's virtual assistant that can answer questions or generate images.