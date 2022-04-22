'Woops': Critics Catch Mike Pompeo's 'Freudian Slip' On Fox News

Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s former secretary of state, left critics bemused on Thursday with an apparent slip-up on Fox News that some commenters viewed as a rare moment of honesty.

“Why does the left act as if conservatives are a bigger threat to America than the” Chinese Communist Party? Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked Pompeo.

“Because, in fact, we often are,” replied Pompeo, a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, before launching into his talking point attacking “the left” for what he called its “deep ties” to communism.

A roasting inevitably ensued:

I think this is what’s called a Freudian slip https://t.co/JrntVj1viQ — Santiago Mayer 🌻 (@santiagomayer_) April 22, 2022

Did Pompeo say the quiet part out loud? https://t.co/HZw44v7bbi — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 22, 2022

Having spent two years reporting on Pompeo, I can attest to how dangerous he is. He turned USAID into a rogue playground for right-wing extremists. https://t.co/K3DYlcLVjB — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 22, 2022

At least he admits what we already know. — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) April 22, 2022

Their Freudian slips are just <chef kiss> — Alf (@GordonShumway66) April 22, 2022

Wow. He almost accidentally tells the truth for a split second but then ruins it with an avalanche of bullshit. The @GOP is so “anti-communist” that they’ve been compromised by Russia since the mid-90’s. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) April 22, 2022

he let out some truth there by mistake. — Jeff stands with Ukraine and its people 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@NewJeffCT) April 22, 2022

