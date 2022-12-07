Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce urges city to reconsider proposed 2024 funding model

Samira Zimmerly, president of the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce, urges City Council to rethink the 2024 proposed funding model for economic development agencies at Monday's meeting.

WOOSTER − Representatives from the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce urged city administrators at the Monday City Council meeting to reconsider a proposed 2024 funding model for economic development agencies that would leave the chamber without its usual source of funding.

For nearly two decades, the city has funded three agencies — Main Street Wooster, the chamber and the Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau — using bed taxes, but that could change in 2024.

According to the proposed budget for that year, the bed tax model that supports the agencies would shift to a direct funding model, leaving the chamber out.

The city implemented the two-decades-old bed tax model for the three agencies in the 2023 budget, so when the change was proposed for 2024, Chamber President Samira Zimmerly was surprised.

"The bed tax will be incredibly important to our 2023 budget," Zimmerly said on Monday. "We've received many supportive and positive comments from council and city administrators, so this change is surprising for us."

How the bed tax will work in 2023 and 2024

The bed tax funding model now sees the tax split three ways between Main Street Wooster, the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In 2023, the city anticipates total bed tax revenue at nearly $330,000, according to the appropriations budget.

The first $50,000 will be divvied with Main Street Wooster receiving 57.5% of the total. The chamber will get 37.5% and the Visitors Bureau will get 5%.

Anything over the $50,000 threshold will be split 50%, 30% and 20%, respectively.

The city's proposed Economic Development Grant Fund will reduce available bed tax money to $50,000 in 2024.

"Fifty-thousand dollars would be given to two organizations, so we would only get $25,000 at most. There is no guarantee we would get that," Zimmerly said.

This would coincide with a proposal to directly fund Main Street Wooster and the Visitors Bureau, according to the 2023 budget document.

The proposal is not set in stone

City Director of Administration Joel Montgomery said the proposal is just that, a proposal for 2024 that will not impact the 2023 budget.

"The proposal for 2024 is just that, a proposal for discussion and consideration over the coming year," he said after the meeting. "Any changes to distributions of tax dollars would require council legislation sometime later in 2023."

The proposed change comes after months of economic strategic planning, Montgomery said.

"Our desire was to start a discussion about being more focused and intentional about our use of economic development funds," he said. "The proposal was an effort to focus more strategically on internal resources and external, project-based efforts, while still contributing significant amounts to our economic development partners."

He emphasized that the proposed change is not final and could change in the coming months.

Other action at the Monday, Dec. 5 Wooster City Council Meeting

Approved the reappointment of Jerry Packard and Dr. David Reynolds to the Wooster Hospital Board of Governors. Kyle Adams was also appointed.

Appointed City Council President Mike Buytendyk and Councilman Craig Sanders to the Community Reinvestment Area Housing Commission.

Approved zoning ordinance changes that would allow R-5 manufactured home park property owners to construct multi-family housing like apartments.

The city will continue to contract the Wayne County prosecutor for legal services. The one-year contract saw a 7% increase to $91,655.

Wooster will contract with the YMCA for summer pool operations next year for a total cost of $189,743.

The city will contract with the Wooster Soccer Association to hire coaches, referees and other staff for $70,000. This money, according to Councilman Scott Myers, was collected from soccer events.

For $500,000, the city will continue to contract with Community Action Wayne/Medina for transportation services like Wooster Transit. The program uses four transportation providers. To submit concerns or complaints, call Community Action at 330-723-2229.

The new tenant at 136 South Market Street will be included as a party to the Wooster Town Properties LLC Community Reinvestment Agreement.

STARBAKER 1825 will be the new Enterprise Zone agreement holder at 1825 Enterprise Pkwy. The agreement will include COMPAK LLC.

The Enterprise Zone agreement with COMPAK Inc. was transferred to STARBAKER 1535 LLC and will include COMPAK LLC as a party to the agreement. The building location is at 1535 Enterprise Pkwy.

KittyPooClub LLC will be the new Enterprise agreement holder with COMPAK LLC at 1909-B Old Mansfield Rd.

The city is searching for a contractor to provide press polymer for wastewater treatment at an estimated cost of $60,000 from the sanitary sewer fund. The polymer is used to thicken waste sludge to 6% to 8% solids before entering the digester system, according to the proposal.

The city is also searching for materials for the water treatment plant. The first is sodium hypochlorite, which is used to disinfect water. Soda ash is the second material, which is used to soften water. Pebble lime is the final material, which is also used to soften water. The total estimated cost from the water fund is nearly $455,000.

