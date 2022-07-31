Wooster Chamber to helping to launch Statement of Support Drive for military members

Deborah Ashenhurst

The Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Ohio Committee of Employers Support of the Guard and Reserve to launch this year’s Statement of Support Drive.

On Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wayne County Fair Event Center, the Chamber will host a Statement of Support Ceremony alongside ESGR to demonstrate the support of service members.

ESGR strives to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. The intent of the Statement of Support program is to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military. Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation’s Guard and Reserve units.

Employers signing a statement of support pledge that: We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act; We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve; We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Guardswomen, Reservists, and Veterans; We will continually recognize and support our country’s Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

Two major generals are featured speakers

Keynote speakers for the event will be Maj. Gen. Deborah A. Ashenhurst, director, Ohio Department of Veterans Services, and Maj. Gen. Steve Stivers, CEO, Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

In her over 37 years of service, Ashenhurst served at all levels of command and in 2011 was appointed to the gubernatorial-level cabinet position of adjunct general of Ohio. She commanded the 17,000 service members of the Ohio National Guard, the Ohio Naval Militia and the Ohio Military Reserve until January 2015.

Before her appointment as the adjunct general, Ashenhurst was a 25-year federal employee in various positions of increasing responsibility with the United States Property and Fiscal Office with the Ohio National Guard. Her career culminated in service as a special assistant to the vice chief, National Guard Bureau in Washington, DC.

Upon her retirement from the military in October 2015, General Ashenhurst served as the senior vice president, military strategy with R2 Associates. She has received numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (with one Silver and one Bronze Oak Leaf cluster) and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

Stivers leads Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Steve Stivers

In May 2021, Stivers was selected as president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. As the state’s leading business organization, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce champions free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans.

Before joining the Ohio Chamber, Stivers represented Ohio’s 15th Congressional District where he served on the Financial Services Committee and was the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance. In 2003, he was appointed to the Ohio Senate and successfully ran for a full term in 2004.

He served over 30 years in the Ohio Army National Guard and holds the rank of Major General. He served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom where he led 400 soldiers and contractors and is proud that each one returned home safely. Stivers received a Bronze Star for his leadership throughout the deployment.

Companies that pre-register for the event at woosterchamber.com/business-after-hours will receive a Statement of Support, a press release announcement with a Social Media Tag (if applicable), opportunity to nominate two C-Suite or HR Managers to participate in the Ohio BossLift Program, and an ESGR swag bag.

