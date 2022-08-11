Wooster man charged in Holmes County cattle thefts

.

MILLERSBURG ― A 37-year-old Wooster man has been arrested in connection with two cattle thefts in Holmes County.

Justin P. Giauque was arrested by sheriff's deputies at around 2:22 p.m. Thursday, according to Holmes County Sheriff Timothy W. Zimmerly. Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property.

After review of the case by the Holmes County prosecutor, additional charges may be filed, Zimmerly said. Giauque currently remains incarcerated at the Holmes County Jail.

Deputies received two reports in recent days of cattle thefts in western Holmes County. On Aug. 2, two black Angus cows were taken from a farm field on state Route 3 in Washington Township. Three days later, four Holstein heifers ready to calve were taken from a barn on state Route 514 in Knox Township.

The sheriff's office went on Facebook to seek the public's assistance in solving the case.

"Thanks to the Mount Hope Auction and numerous tips from citizens after seeing our post, has led to an arrest in this case by sheriff's deputies," Zimmerly said.

All of the cattle taken have been recovered by deputies as well, he said.

Zimmerly thanked everyone for their information and allowing for a quick resolution to this case.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Cattle rustler arrested in Holmes County