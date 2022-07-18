Wooster man due back in court next month to face charges in fatal shooting

WOOSTER – A 19-year-old city man accused of murder for a May shooting is due back in court next month.

Dylan Pelfrey, who has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges for the shooting death of a Wooster resident, will return to court for a pre-trial conference, now rescheduled for Aug. 31.

Pelfry is charged with murder with a firearm specification for the May 20 death of 28-year-old Blair Snyder, according to records filed in Wayne County Common Pleas Court. He is also charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

If convicted, Pelfry will face 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge, plus three additional years for the firearm specification, said Angela Wypasek, first-assistant prosecuting attorney.

Tampering with evidence brings a possible prison term of nine to 36 months, she said. If convicted of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, he could face another six to 18 months in prison per charge.

Police arrested Pelfrey in Orrville after they said he shot Snyder on East Larwill Street in Wooster.

He took Snyder's weapon and fled in a vehicle on May 20, the Wooster Police Department told The Daily Record in May.

Snyder was shot in the chest and died of his injuries at Wooster Community Hospital.

Both firearms were recovered later that evening, according to police.

