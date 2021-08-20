Wooten to serve 5 years at 35% for evading arrest

Aug. 19—The man who led Crossville police on a pursuit to avoid arrest and a Crab Orchard man who fled from a state trooper pled guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received sentences in their respective cases.

William Wooten, 50, pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest and received a five-year prison sentence to serve at 35% as a Range 1 offender. Wooten is being given credit for the 32 days served in jail since his arrest.

Wooten fled from Crossville Police Ptl. Corey Freeman who attempted a traffic stop on July 3, 2021. He was finally apprehended after fleeing for several miles.

A Crab Orchard man who fled from police in 2019 pleaded guilty to an information in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week and received an 18-month jail sentence.

Toby Joe Lee Godsey, 46, entered the plea to the Class F/E and will serve the sentence concurrently with a probation violation case in General Sessions Court.

Godsey fled from a traffic stop attempt by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Newcomb on Nov, 1, 2019. Godsey was eventually apprehended and released on bond. Godsey was indicted by the grand jury and his plea was delayed by a ban on in-court appearances on most cases caused by the COVID-19 restrictions placed by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas by information were entered:

—Jonathan M. Brown, 32, pleaded guilty to an information of possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale and received a four-year sentence with furlough granted to attend a long-term treatment and recovery program. Fine and court costs will be waived upon completion of the program. The charge stems from an Aug. 21, 2020, arrest by sheriff's deputies.

—Justin Ryan Dykes, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a Gabapentin for resale occurring on May 2, 2021, and received a four-year suspended sentence contingent on Dykes continuing with a treatment recovery program in Texas. If Dykes fails to complete the sentence, he is to return to Tennessee to serve his sentence. When completed, Dykes will be placed on supervised probation. The charge stems from an investigation into a domestic assault incident that led to the search of a backpack where the drug was found.

Story continues

—Jeffery Brian Eaves, 47, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Dykes is to pay $1,000 restitution. The charge stems from the burglary of a residence in September 2020 during which items were taken and pawned.

—Hadisia Tyshae Harris, 31, pled guilty to an information charging attempted possession of Ecstasy and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a July 22, 2020, traffic stop by Crossville Police during which 45 pills and over $1,200 were seized. The cash was forfeited to the police drug fund per agreement in the plea.

—Thomas Lee Keathley, 63, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted burglary and received a one-year sentence to serve consecutive to a parole violation sentence. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from Keathley being captured on video surveillance tape breaking into a business.

—Gregory Aaron Reppert, 35, pled guilty to an information charging sale of a Schedule IV drug and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from police being called to a domestic situation on April 11, 2020, and find pills during the investigation.

—Ronnie Shubert Jr., 35, pled guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a five-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charge stems from a July 6, 2020, search by correction officers when Shubert was incarcerated on an unrelated charge.

—Patrick James Solis, 50, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated assault and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Solis is to continue with mental health treatment and is banned from having contact with the victims in the case. The charge stems from a Jan. 15, 2021, incident on I-40 involving a vehicle crash.

—Benjamin Wilder, 24, pled guilty to an information charging theft of property and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Wilder is to pay $2,000 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from a July 21, 2021, traffic stop during which stolen property was recovered, leading to an investigation and arrest.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com