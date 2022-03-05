Wootton sentenced to 52 years in death of son

Mar. 5—ANDERSON — An Elwood man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in connection with the death of his son in 2019.

Jacob Wootton, 29, was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims to a maximum 40-year sentence on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Wootton entered a plea of guilty during the court hearing to being a habitual offender and received an additional 12-year sentence.

Sims ordered an executed sentence of 52 years.

The state intends to dismiss a charge of murder, according to deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller.

"Today is sad day regardless of what side you're on," Sims said to a courtroom with both families present.

"Today is about justice," she said. "Unfortunately, I've seen other cases where a child died at the hands of a parent. They failed in their responsibility."

Alyson Stephen, Wootton's former wife, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and has a hearing set for Monday in Circuit Court Division 1.

"There is nothing I can do or say," Wootton said before sentencing. "As a father I failed him. This is a tragedy, everyone involved has suffered. I miss him dearly."

Ryder Wootton was found unresponsive while in Wootton's care, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Ben Gosnell. Stephen told police she put Ryder in an infant bathtub while she got ready for work and left him with Wootton.

When Ryder was taken to the hospital, Stephen said she was at work.

Court documents stated that it was a cousin and not Wootton who called 911 and Ryder died three days after being transported to Riley Children's Hospital.

In his closing statement, Miller said nothing could be done to bring the child back.

He said there was extreme bruising to Ryder and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Miller said maximum sentences are reserved for the worst cases.

"There was significant bruising," he said. "This is one of the worst of the worst."

Defense attorney Mark Nicholson said Wootton admitted what he did or didn't do for the child.

"It looks like the child led a life of abuse," he said. "We don't know who did it."

Nicholson asked that Wootton be placed on work release or in-home detention when he got close to a release date from the Indiana Department of Correction.

Wootton's father, Jerry, called what happened a tragedy.

"Sending him away forever long won't help this child and won't help him," he said.

Jerry Wootton said it will be sad that his son won't spend time with his daughter for 30 years.

Several other family members and friends testified that Wootton was a kind person and asked the court for leniency.

Ken de la Bastide