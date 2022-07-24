Worcester police: Young woman dead after 3-car crash involving stolen SUV at Main and Chandler streets

Police were on scene for several hours after the crash at Main and Chandler streets.

WORCESTER — A teenager was killed in a three-vehicle crash at Main and Chandler streets Saturday night.

The victim, a female, was one of five people in a sport utility vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to police. The four other occupants of the vehicle suffered serious injuries, police said.

The occupants of the two other vehicles were not seriously injured, police said.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near Kirsch Liquors, drew a heavy response from authorities, with multiple ambulances and police vehicles converging on the scene. Police described a "chaotic scene" when the first officers arrived.

Investigators remained on scene into early Sunday, interviewing witnesses and studying the wrecked vehicles.

The identity of the person killed has not been publicly released by police. Police said the occupants of the SUV appeared to be 18 and younger.

Police gave the following account:

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol spotted a speeding SUV on Main Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen. A cruiser's blue lights were activated. When the car refused to stop and began operating more erratically, the officer "backed off the pursuit."

More than 20 minutes later, police received a report of a crash at Main and Chandler streets.

According to the preliminary investigation, the northbound SUV approached the intersection as two cars, a Honda and a Chevrolet, were side by side as they drove eastbound on Chandler Street.

"The white SUV, which did not have headlights on, went through the red light on Main St., struck the other vehicles, and pushed them into a street light pole," police wrote in a news release.

Three of the occupants of the SUV were ejected from the vehicle, police said. The deceased female was in the front passenger seat, police said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 3-car crash at Main and Chandler streets in Worcester, near Kirsch Liquors, under investigation