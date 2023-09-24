Worcester-area LGBTQ+ businesspeople stay true to themselves

WORCESTER - Running a business is stressful as it is. From the basic logistics of profit margins and employees to maintaining a satisfied customer base, small-business owners need to fight in establishing a place in their communities. Now factor in an additional concern — having to hide who you really are.

LGBTQ+ business owners have to make this decision every day, depending on their industry or location, of whether simply existing as their authentic selves can negatively affect their livelihood, regardless of business acumen.

Jai Santora with her son, Finn.

For some, trying to hide was simply not an option, and these Worcester business owners found that the old maxim of being true to yourself is not only beneficial for mental health but actually very good for business.

“I wish that I had the courage to do this so much sooner,” said Jai Santora, owner of Oxford-based Santora Automotives, who has been running her automotive repair shop as an openly trans woman for about a year now. She originally opened the garage in 2014 and started transitioning in 2020. Like many others, upon making the decision to begin transitioning, she said she was initially concerned it would negatively impact her business, knowing she would lose some customers.

“(I wish) that I knew then that it would be OK,” she said. “Not only for me but the business, and not just OK but so much better.”

Though Santora did lose some clients, she said she was surprised by the level of support from many customers, including some she had fully expected to lose, and began attracting new ones. “At this point I’ve gained infinitely more customers than I ever lost,” she said.”

Creating a better customer environment

Coming to work has certainly become easier, said Santora, “without those concerns of who knows, who’s going to find out — just having that burden lifted off my mind.” But an opening and accepting environment fostered by a business owner unsurprisingly has positive effects on employees and customers as well.

David Webb of Ham!lton Computer Repairs in Worcester.

“Being true to who I am has improved the quality of clientele and made it safer to hire queer employees,” said David Webb, owner of Hamilton Computer Repairs on Park Avenue in Worcester, who identifies as bisexual with a nonbinary partner.

In fact, he found that it can actually weed out problematic customers before they even walk in the door. Webb takes care to have prominent signs on the storefront stating the store is a trans safe place, along with Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. He said he found the sort of customers who would have a problem with queer businesses tend to be poor customers in many other respects as well.

Webb sees entitlement at the root of most bigotry, so by extension “anyone who is entitled and feels they are deserving of special treatment as a customer is likely to be inconsiderate of other people.”

Santora also noted that certain customers feel safer at her garage after she came out. The automotive industry can create a white male-dominated environment, she said, and can be uncomfortable for many minorities, including women and people of color as well as LGBTQ+ people.

“I have a lot of customers who’ve told me that they've known they need XYZ (for their car) but they’ve put off making an appointment because they’re so intimidated,” she said. “But that changes once they come here.”

Jon Pittsley, right, with his husband, Eidinei Rocco, owners of the Woo Bar and Grill in a file photo.

Jon Pittsley, who runs the Woo Bar and Grill on Shrewsbury Street alongside his husband, Eidinei Rocco, says customers are drawn to open and diverse spaces. “Having an open space for LGBTQ+ people and straight people is great — we respect every single person who walks in the door,” he said.

The Woo Bar is a common meeting spot for the Worcester Gay Professionals Group and hosted multiple events for Worcester Pride, so the business is not shy about its connections to the community, but Pittsley says the restaurant’s success comes from its appeal to the border community. “You can’t pretend to be someone that you’re not,” he said. “But you can’t base your business on one specific group — you have to open your business to everybody.”

Safer employees

More than for himself, Webb aims to keep his business an accepting place for his employees, many of whom are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

This isn't to say that Webb doesn't consider straight applicants as well, but the application process is largely self-selecting. Through interviews he finds that they are less likely to have qualities he's looking for and their opinions are more rigidly held. He also rarely announces when Hamilton Computer Repairs is hiring on large job boards, and because of community connections or from the customer pool, queer applicants are more likely to reach out.

"If we have a great conversation (with a customer) and they ask if you’re hiring, they’re asking because they like the people who work there," said Webb.

While he said does prioritize queer employees in hiring, the primary reason he has so many nonstraight employees is simply “because there are a lot of queer computer nerds, this is a trope for a reason.”

“Computers are not gender specific,” he said, nor do they require other characteristics that could act as gatekeepers. “All demographics can be fascinated by and use computers,” he continued, with the internet allowing someone to present however they want. “Many people have had the same friend groups online as they’ve lost friends while transitioning offline.”

Representation matters

A key reason that Santora, Webb and Pittsley run their businesses as their authentic selves is to lead the way for others. "It's something I had to do — not only for myself but to present that visibility and be another known queer safe space — let them know that their business will still thrive," said Santora.

While many restaurants and bars in the Worcester area can be safely considered LGBTQ+ friendly, there are still not many exclusively queer-owned businesses and certainly not any automotive businesses, she said. And Santora would be in a position to know, being an active member of the Worcester Gay Professionals Group, where she connects and shares her experiences with other business owners who may be weighing the decision to come out professionally.

Webb and Pittsley never had a true coming-out process, with both starting their establishments open in their identities. "We were concerned at first but just knew that we wanted to bring everyone into one space," said Pittsley, describing when he and his husband opened the restaurant in 2019. "For some weird reason, the community loves the space that welcomes everyone. I don’t even fully know how it works."

"My small business initially started with clients from friends and family, so people who were already close and accepted me," said Webb. That being said, the years since he first opened the storefront in 2012 have "been a massive learning experience for me," he said.

While he has always been comfortable being open about his bisexuality, he said, he admitted that it hasn't affected him socially and professionally as much as other queer employers. "This has always been part of my identity, but I wasn’t really loud about this until my mid-20s," he said. "When I started getting loud it was less about sharing my values and making sure bigots didn’t bother coming in the front door."

"No matter what you do, do it to the fullest as your truest self," said Santora. "You’ll be amazed how much better things flow and how much easier the results will be."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester-area LGBTQ+ business people stay true to themselves