Worcester: Arrest made in downtown robberies, stabbing

WORCESTER – A Worcester man was arrested Sunday after allegedly robbing two stores and stabbing a worker with a knife.

Anthony K. Parrilla, 26, of 68 Jacques Ave., is charged with armed robbery, armed assault with intent to rob or murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and unarmed robbery.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a Main Street address for a report of an armed robbery in progress, according to police.

When an employee attempted to stop the theft, the suspect stabbed the employee with a knife and fled the store. The employee’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officers were told that an additional robbery had occurred at CVS, 110 Front St. The suspect, identified by police as Parrilla, had entered the store, stolen several items, and punched employees who attempted to stop him.

Parrilla was located in the area of Franklin and Harding streets and was arrested. He was slated to be arraigned in Worcester Central District Court.

