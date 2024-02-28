Worcester Board of Education responds to rebuke on violence in schools

The Worcester County Board of Education, in response to the rebuke by county officials over school safety, held a special closed session meeting Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Almost immediately after a roll call of school board members, a motion to enter into a closed session to discuss the assertions made by Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli and Worcester County State's Attorney Kristin Heiser was approved. It was also stated the session was "to obtain legal device."

The board will hold their own press conference Thursday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. in the Sara D. Thompson Board Meeting Room at the Worcester County Board of Education office to discuss their side of the issue and possibly make the public aware of any decisions made during the closed session.

More on Tuesday's press conference Worcester sheriff, state's attorney call out school board on high rate of crime in schools

How the standoff over school violence started

Contentious exchanges between the board and county officials started last year when on Oct. 24, Crisafulli and Heiser released a statement saying they "are disappointed with the Board of Education’s response to law enforcement’s serious concerns about school and student safety … it is now abundantly clear that school officials plan to take no meaningful action to resolve the specific concerns law enforcement detailed for them during their presentation on Oct. 4."

In response to the Oct. 24 statement, the board said "the Worcester County Board of Education is currently working on resolving this matter, and it looks forward to a time when we can issue a more detailed comment," said a spokesperson for the board to Delmarva Now in 2023.

At Tuesday's press conference, both Crisafulli and Heiser cited data by the Office of the Sheriff and schools themselves in citing an increase in school incidents.

In a joint press conference Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Worcester County Government Center, with the Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli and Worcester County State's Attorney Kristin Heiser, they decried the increase and severity of violent and indecent incidents in county schools despite ongoing recommendations to the Worcester County Board of Education.

According to Crisafulli, there have already been 36 referrals for charges against students.

"We compared the trends from the sheriff's office data showing the number of calls in school and we compared that to the school's data," Heiser said. "It's easy to confirm there's a trend upward and it's more evidence that the sheriff thinks crime is increasing by 32% in schools. We also know that not all school crime is getting reported to law enforcement. That's evident when you look at the school's data, which only reports some types of crime."

Heiser also took aim at the priorities that have taken center stage by the board, noting they have displaced a very real discussion on student safety.

"We've already witnessed two potentially mass causality incidents at our schools over the last five years that were fortunately prevented by law enforcement because students saw something and said something," Heiser said. "If school leadership spent half as much time focused on school safety as they do on arguing over what books are in the library or who can use what bathroom, these safety measures would have already been implemented."

More on initial safety contentions Does Worcester do enough on school safety? Sheriff, state's attorney at odds with board

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: County rebuke on school violence leads to BOE closed session