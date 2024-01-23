'Worcester Buoys' complete Atlantic row in teenager's memory

The men were welcomed by family members after arriving in Antigua

Two men said they were "shattered but elated" after a 40-day Atlantic challenge in memory of a teenage friend.

Matt Bladen, 27, and George Farmiloe 26, from Worcester, arrived in Antigua after rowing 3,000-mile (4,800 km) from the Canary Islands.

The 'Worcester Buoys' have so far raised about £75,000 for the Acorns Hospice, which cared for Jack Dyer.

Jack, a neighbour of Mr Bladen, died in November 2020, aged 16.

The teenager, who had cerebral palsy, was "loved by everyone who met him," the hospice has said.

Mr Bladen and Mr Farmiloe were delighted to find Jack's parents, Dale and Sharon, had flown to Antigua as a late surprise and were part of the welcoming crowd.

"It was absolutely fantastic to see everyone and to see them there it just tied the whole thing together," Mr Bladen told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

BBC Sounds Clip: Worcester Buoys complete Atlantic row

The Worcester Buoys have set a fundraising target of £100,000

The pair, who first became friends at the city's King's School through their love of rowing, faced challenges including eye infections and stomach bugs as they rowed in shifts during the crossing.

Matt Bladen (left) and and George Farmiloe left the Canary Islands in December

Mr Bladen said it was "really strange" approaching Antigua in the "pitch black" and they worried they had missed the harbour.

"All of a sudden a boat comes out, it's got floodlights on, it's all happening and the next minute we have finished and set off the flares," he said.

The friends thought they had missed the harbour until seeing a boat which was lit up

Mr Farmiloe added it had been "an absolutely incredible six weeks".

"I think we both probably would have changed and grown a lot without really realising," he said.

"We've been through some pretty tough times together and also some fantastic times."

