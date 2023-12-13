Worcester businesses bracing for challenge of inflation during holiday season

This is the time of year that many small businesses depend on to make their money, and they are once again facing a challenging season. After surviving COVID-19, they are now being hit especially hard by inflation.

Customers have less money and businesses have higher expenses. “The challenges have never been greater,” said Jon Hurst, President of the Massachusetts Retailers Association. He points out businesses are contending with increased costs for everything including goods and rent. “We are concerned about profitability,” said Hurst. He expects sales will be up, but due to inflation profits will be down.

Businesses are banking on customers like Rachel Sargent. “I don’t want to just go to a mall. I want to go to a place like this where it’s artisan things and local things,” said Sargent.

The Crompton Collective in Worcester hosts up to 80 local vendors. “It’s been picking up more and more. It started a little bit slow,” said Katie Cutler, a sales associate at Crompton Collective.

“I think it’s been really difficult, and our vendors price as fairly as possible and I think our customers understand that,” said Cutler. They and other stores are counting on events to draw customers away from online shopping. “We’ve had a holiday stroll. We have special events, the tree lighting, we had small business Saturday. We try to bring people out from their houses,” said Cutler.

And bringing them into the shops where small businesses say a sale brings everyone holiday cheer.

“I think if you find the right item and you think it’s one-of-a-kind I am willing to pay more for it,” said Sargent.

The calendar this year is benefiting small businesses as there are five full shopping weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW