Worcester City Council says goodbye to Sean Rose and Sarai Rivera

Outgoing City Councilors Sarai Rivera and Sean Rose.

WORCESTER — At the Last City Council meeting of the year, members made quick work of sending a proposal to create an Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing plan for 16 and 52 Great Brook Valley Ave. to committee.

The bulk of the City Council meeting was devoted to bidding farewell to District 1 City Councilor Sean Rose and District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera.

On official City Council business, City Council sent the TIF request from the city administration to the Standing Committee on Economic Development. The city is asking to file an application with the state for a TIF area for the Great Brook Valley area.

The first phase of the Curtis Apartments renovation project would be the first project seeking a real estate tax exemption in the zone, which would be known as the City of Worcester East Side TIF Zone. The project, which is spearheaded by developer Trinity Financial, would redevelop a 372-unit public housing apartment complex that is 70 years old.

A TIF is a tool municipalities use to spur development by providing developers tax incentives to build.

The proposed TIF plan for Curtis Apartments is a term of 20 years with an average annual exemption percentage of 90% on the incremental value.

The City Council voted to send the item to committee without comment.

The City Council also approved a conservation restriction for the Salisbury Hill development.

Rivera, Rose say farewell

Tuesday was also the final City Council meeting for Rose and Rivera, both of whom did not seek reelection this year.

Rivera has been a city councilor since 2012 and Rose since 2018.

The Esther Howland Chamber was filled with friends and family of the councilors, who used public comment to pay tribute to their service to the City Council, to the community and their roles as elected officials of color in a diverse city.

Rivera's colleagues on the City Council described her as a relentless advocate for the Main South neighborhood who was able to stand strong in the face of criticism and personal tragedy throughout her tenure.

"Your strength as a woman, as an afro-Latina is impressive and it's something that young people across this city, and in your district, are better because of," Councilor-at-Large Khrystian King said.

District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj praised Rivera for her investment in young people in the political process and for raising awareness to issues communities of color face.

"You have brought forward and shown the light on injustices that communities face, that certainly communities of color face in Worcester," Haxhiaj said.

In her remarks, Rivera said her work on City Council was to make government more inclusive and foster a City Council that better reflected the community.

"Many have continuously asked since I announced, 'Why leave now? You've worked so hard, you've done so much.' My answer, because I'm excited to support new leadership," Rivera said. "Good leaders help to build leaders."

Rivera said one reason for her decision to not run again was so her and her husband could take the time to fully process the 2020 death of her son, Zacarias Ortiz Hernandez and work to build a legacy to honor him with projects in Worcester and Guatemala.

At the end of her tenure, Rivera said she is satisfied she never had to compromise her principles and withstood any who came against her.

"I am proud that I can say that I served with heart and honor," Rivera said.

Rose was described as an earnest and calm presence on the City Council with a willingness to respectfully talk to his colleagues and compromise to get things done.

"Your word was always gold," Mayor Joseph M. Petty said of Rose.

Petty also brought up Rose's work supporting girls sports in the city and city parks.

District 3 City Councilor George Russell also said Rose was instrumental in bringing body cameras to the Worcester Police Department.

Rose, whose voice cracked occasionally when he talked about the commitments his friends and family made as part of his political career, addressed his four daughters.

"I want to thank you for your understanding and your patience. I missed a lot of milestones for all four of you, but I was mostly motivated to run in hopes of making this a place where you all too would come back home to live and work after college, like your mom did," Rose said.

Rose said City Council can be a challenging job with a great deal of scrutiny, especially in a larger district with many needs.

"I hope you all will remember me as someone who had integrity, as someone who was fair, thoughtful, practical and effective," Rose said.

Jennifer Pacillo will succeed Rose in District 1 and Luis Albizu Ojeda will succeed Rivera in District 4.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester City Council says goodbye to Sean Rose and Sarai Rivera