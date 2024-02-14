Is Worcester CIty Hall secure? City councilor wants review of building safety

WORCESTER — With the start of the new City Council session mired by bigoted public comments and mailers sent to councilors, councilors discussed conducting an immediate review of best practices for City Hall security Tuesday.

Councilor-at-Large Morris Bergman submitted an order requesting the immediate security review, saying that tensions have escalated at City Hall during public comment presentations and calls.

"This isn't directed necessarily just toward the protection of those of us who sit in this chamber," Bergman said. "People work here everyday."

Currently, most City Council meetings have a small police presence. City Hall is not regularly staffed with officers or security.

The order was unanimously sent to the city manager's office.

Recent incidents

During the Jan. 23 City Council meeting two online callers made racist and anti-LGBTQ statements before being cut off. One caller used a racial slur for Black people and was immediately followed by another caller who attempted to make a comment about trans women.

Less than two weeks after that meeting, most city councilors reported receiving two mailers that contained antisemitic language and anti-LGBTQ.

During Tuesday's public comment, the City Council was again the subject of a Zoom caller spreading bigoted language, this time employing antisemitic conspiracy theories and a racial slur for Black people.

Last year, the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism reported more than 100 such incidents of callers disrupting public meetings with bigoted calls nationwide.

The ADL reports that much of these calls and mail are connected to the California-based antisemitic hate group the Goyim Defense League. Both mailers received by the Worcester city councilors featured references to the Goyim Defense League.

Safety in municipal buildings

Bergman said it is unfair for members of the public that there is nobody available during the day who is aware of what people bring into City Hall or if they might be putting items. He said the City Council has its share of issues that elicit emotional responses that could require enhanced security.

Mayor Joseph M. Petty said he has been discussing safety in public buildings with City Manager Eric D. Batista and Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier in the past several months.

He said Worcester schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez has completed a safety audit of school buildings and will convene a committee on school safety.

District 3 City Councilor George Russell said he has had several private conversations with Batista about City Hall security, saying decisions are made on a daily basis in the building that affect people's lives.

"We don't have to be a detective to see on the news things that have happened in other public buildings," Russell said. "We owe it to the people that work here everyday. If we can have a scanning situation at the ballpark when people go in to watch a WooSox game, we should be having that here in this building."

Nguyen: 'Not all communities will feel safe'

However Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen said scanners have not always led to safety for youths. Nguyen said they wish for the city to look toward trauma-informed methods of keeping the community safe, adding that City Hall should feel welcoming to multiple communities.

"Not all communities will feel safe if they're treated in ways that might make them feel triggered, or make them feel like they're going through security on security."

District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj echoed Nguyen's feelings and said the report should consider deescalation approaches, saying the City Council has supported steps toward deescalation such as the crisis response pilot program.

Haxhiaj asked Batista if there were incidents that concerned him. Batista said situations existed where individuals had been aggressive to employees and police needed to be quickly notified.

Bergman responded by saying his concern is what the City Council's response will be if something terrible happens and not enough was done to prevent it.

"Is our basis to analyze whether or not we need to protect this building better based on past occurrences. Because if we're going to go that route, we can keep the security the same way it's been since the building was built 125 years ago," Bergman said.

Petty added past members of his staff had regularly talked to him about improving security at City Hall.

In addition to the bigoted calls, several of the past City Council meetings have touched on homelessness in the city as well as this year and some of the discussions have been charged.

One homeless speaker used profanity to address Councilor-at-Large Donna Colorio in January after she asked for a report about the homeless situation at Worcester Public Library.

Last week, a petition asking the city to allow tents in public parks and public property brought out strong opposition. There were also comments from homeless people and activists criticizing the role of the Quality of Life Task Force in clearing encampments.

