Worcester cop arrested, charged with collecting pay for assignments he did not work

WORCESTER — A city police officer was arrested Monday and faces five felony charges of larceny over $1,200, and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years, is believed to have requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he did not actually work.

The detective bureau conducted an investigation after the department became aware of the allegations July 21.

Turner was arrested at the police station Monday. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The Police Department news release said the case is believed to be an isolated circumstance.

"We will review our policies and procedures related to off-duty assignments, and will be conducting an internal and external audit of the system," the release said.

