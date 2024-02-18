Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Feb. 18

Red Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of House.

Ashburnham

$230,000, 15 Wood Path, Rodgers, Steven, to Dougan, Russell S, and Lorden, Mitchell.

Ashby

$575,900, 290 Deer Bay Rd, Adams, Bruce W, and Adams, Diane E, to Li, Juan.

Athol

$267,000, 115 Craigin St, Piragis Dolores A Est, and Blanchard, Deborah, to De Luca-Hadsel, Frances.$200,000, 634 Lenox St, Lheureux, Joanne M, to Barone, Caryn.$140,000, 461 N Orange Rd, Johnson, Ronald W, and Newrez LLC, to Newrez LLC.$140,000, 73 Traverse St, T Street LLC, to Liberty Bellz LLC.$102,000, 87 Union St, Polk, Brendan S, and Grover, Shannon, to House Buyers Of Amer Inc.

Auburn

$630,000, 72 Tinkerhill Rd, Kingdon, Cynthia A, to Tolo, Yulia.$166,768, 85 Pinehurst Ave, Wright, Mark A, and Wright, Kimberly A, to Minton, Tiyika K, and Wright, Kimberly A.

Barre

$68,000, Wilton St, Nims, Robert C, to Blanchard, Michael, and Blanchard, Deborah.

Berlin

$615,000, 248 Pleasant St, Doerr Construction LLC, to Pradell, Lawrence, and Defronzo, Lorraine M.

Blackstone

$425,000, 149 Federal St, Central City Prop LLC, to Guallpa, Maria E.$420,000, 17 Ascension St #A, Wheeler Re Group LLC, to Chroney, Laurie.$205,000, 273 Lincoln St, Bark Enterprises LLC, to Harris, Kimberly.

Bolton

$932,000, 77 Teele Rd, Bucciero, Thomas J, and Bucciero, Carolyn M, to Robinson Ft, and Robinson, Gavin.$699,900, 328 S Bolton Rd, Robinson Ft, and Robinson, Gavin, to Shaikh, Chandini.

Brimfield

$362,500, 101 Paige Hill Rd, Boudriault Jacqueline Est, and Phifer, Suzanne A, to Kurtz, Lauren E, and Cooke, Christopher D.$358,000, 205 Dunhamtown Palmer Rd, R J & Joan N Demers Irt, and Demers, Brian J, to Gilbert, Jesse E, and Gilbert, Norman.

Brookfield

$437,500, 18 Maple St, Schlegel, Wayne A, to Fairweather, Ashley K, and Harvey, Samuel C.

Charlton

$375,000, 79 Baker Pond Rd, Colvir Rt, and Coletti, James D, to Decelles, James, and Decelles, Mia.$360,000, 39 Number 10 Schoolhouse Rd, Begg, Melissa A, and Padovano, Linda C, to Starratt, Sean B.$77,500, Jennings Rd #52, Gair LLC, to Prop Soln Re & Contractin.

Clinton

$1,015,000, 364-368 Green St, Green Spruce T, and Barrett, Justin B, to Kiro Mark LLC.$569,250, 54 Top St, Savoie Modular Homes Inc, to Pieroni, Michael, and Quigley, Khyrstyne M.$400,000, 16 Clark St, Russell, Gary, to Demarco, Justin.

Douglas

$440,000, 59 Compass Point Dr #59, Lacerda, Marcela M, and Ruas, Filippe, to Quinn, Maureen.$121,667, 27 Laurel Glades, Daniels, Patricia J, to 27 Laurel Glades LLC.

Dudley

$685,000, 11 Ramshorn Rd, Bedard Ramshorn Rt, and Bedard, David E, to Lencewicz, Chenoa, and Nicolopoulos Sr, Jonathan.$595,900, 6 Par 5 Ln #6, Country Club Acres LLC, to Bisceglia Ft, and Driscoll, Gina M.$173,000, 3 Wysocki Dr #5, Akande, Abisola, to Beando, Danielle.

Fitchburg

$750,000, 25 Ashby State Rd, Fitchburg Creamery Inc, to Vending Property LLC.$750,000, 31 Ashby State Rd, Fitchburg Creamery Inc, to Vending Property LLC.$505,000, 45 Oak Leaf Rd #45, Boshans Lois M Est, and Mcdevitt, Karen S, to Strategic Magnus Ii LLC.$459,900, 668 Westminster Hill Rd, Fink Julia Dorothea Est, and Karmann, Jennifer L, to Varad Properties LLC.$445,000, 102 Depot St, Ho, Roseann, and Li, Brendon, to Hunter, James M.$410,000, 198 Summer St, Koczur, Courtney A, and Koczur, Andrew R, to Comas, Jovanny.$350,000, 14 Hawes St, Thomas, Shane M, and Thomas, Meghan M, to Rudis, Aidas R.$324,500, 15 Essex St, Papulis, George, to Morey, Bryanna J.$275,000, 285 Water St, B Lewis Investments LLC, to Anmar Rt, and Matrundola, Andrew.$275,000, 289 Water St, B Lewis Investments LLC, to Anmar Rt, and Matrundola, Andrew.$245,000, 162 Senna Rd, Huynh, Tai T, and Huynh, Tuan Q, to Hue Lam Meditation Temple.$40,000, 35 Proctor Ave, Mackinnon, Gloria, to Mackinnon, Duncan.

Gardner

$305,000, 287 Pine St, Cancellieri, Kevin, to Rudd, Reean, and Rudd, Tatiana.

Grafton

$1,271,325, 18 Brooke St, Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC, to Gupta, Aseem, and Jain, Versha.$466,000, 7 Deernolm St, Trincia, Phyllis J, to Bebko, Alexandra J, and Casparriello, Anthony S.$180,000, 25 Suzanne Ter, Kewriga, Timothy M, and Kewriga, Caitlyn M, to Kewriga, Timothy M.

Hardwick

$550,000, 107-113 High St, Kaczmarski, Cheryl, to Foley, Koby C.

Harvard

$1,935,000, 68 Prospect Hill Rd, 68 Prospect Hill Road RET, and Laroche, Karen, to Chen, Sihong, and Chen, Katherine K.

Holden

$737,000, 380 Quinapoxet St, Shannon, Renee, and Shannon, Timothy, to Jiang, Jingjing.$333,069, 61 Mason Rd, Citizens Bank Na, to Rvz Investments Inc.

Hudson

$922,756, 19 Barnes Blvd #30, Toll Northeast V Corp, to Jaffee, Bruce D, and Jaffee, Lisa A.$635,000, 22 John Robinson Dr, Quine, Kevin S, to Jamieson Toal Lt, and Jamieson, Gregory B.$625,000, 6 Carriage Hill Ln, Laperriere, Randall J, to Moseman, Andrea T, and Bolano, Kristo.$535,000, 21-23 Rutland St, Morais Maria Est, and Morais, Mario, to Ferreira, Antonio A, and Ferreira, Olga L.

Lancaster

$379,000, 430 Brockelman Rd, Crosby, Craig, to Creedon, Anna, and Brown, Cody.$275,000, 579 Sterling St, Nosek, Jon M, and Nosek, Holly J, to North East Const Svcs Inc.

Leicester

$450,000, 9 Hillside Rd, Pah Properties LLC, to Mckiernan, Danielle.$438,000, 11 Brookside Dr, Foley, Clayton M, and Foley, Kristen J, to Asante, Joseph, and Asante, Ama D.$265,125, 50 Chapel St, First Landing Invs LLC, to 50 Chapel St LLC.$225,600, 50 Chapel St, Desrosiers, Jane, and Imbody, Leonard, to First Landing Invs LLC.$215,000, 442 Henshaw St, Sec Of Veterans Affairs, to Berisha, Linda.

Leominster

$487,000, 125 Starr St, Mary A Ferris RET, and Ferris, Mary A, to Bispham, Donald M, and Bispham, Roxanne.

Lunenburg

$360,000, 61 Broad Meadow Dr, A J & Robertn A Dymek Lt, and Dymek, David M, to Strickland, Philip G.$305,000, 281 Leominster Shirley Rd, Psg Realty 281 LLC, to Lpr Realty LLC.

Marlborough

$2,350,000, Boston Post Rd E, Dasilva Farms LLC, to Marino, Garrett, and Marino, Camila.$825,000, 41 Barnard Rd, Huo, Jun, to Moran, Carmelina E, and Rivera, Marvin M.$540,000, 78 Kosmas St, Morgan, Daniel A, and Morgan, Kimberly A, to Huerta, Edgar G, and Huerta, Danyelle T.$524,500, 94 Ice House Lndg #94, Maddaleni Jr, Michael, and Maddaleni, Geeda, to Fryer, Ryan, and Lee, Jessica.$460,000, 58 Emmett St, Hogan-Daley Rt, and Bonner, Brenda L, to Teodoro, Fernando M.$432,000, 52 Elm Heights Ter, Yoo, Phillip S, to Yoo, Jennifer, and Yoo, Sam.$270,000, 171 Framingham Rd, Sharon V Hershon RET, and Hershon, Sharon V, to Hershon, Isaac S, and Fairbanks, Ashley R.$259,000, 58 Upland Rd, Morin, Ivy C, and Fin Of Amer Reverse LLC, to Vangos, John.

Milford

$12,951,250, 50 Fortune Blvd, Fortune Blvd Realty LLC, to Fortune Forever LLC.$660,000, 10 Charles River Rd, Rolo, Frank, and Pires, Jose, to Acero-Acero, Jose M, and Acero-Acero, Segundo J.$619,900, 32 Kodiak Ln #16, F & D Ctrl Rlty Corp Inc, to Saaj LLC.$485,000, 6 Hayward St, Attias, Reuven, to Nunes, Joyce.$400,000, 15 Country Club Ln #D, Khela Realty LLC, to Treggiari, Robert F.$350,000, 55 West St #55, Gunn, Sharon A, to Nichols, Autumn.$205,000, 95 E Main St, Milford Florist LLC, to Oa Homes LLC.

Millbury

$580,000, 9 Gilbert Way, Nicolopoulos, Jonathan M, to Gaska, Kristy.$518,160, 104 Clearview Ter #13, Czervik Properties LLC, to Furtado, Michael A, and Furtado, Lynn M.$338,000, 4 Riverlin Pkwy, Gallagher Jr, William J, and Gallagher, Denise A, to Sarno, Andrew J, and Sarno, Kendra B.$240,000, 38 Martin St, Freddie Mac Seasned 2019-, and Fed Hm Loan Mtg Corp Tr, to Sharma, Douglas.

North Brookfield

$128,750, 19 Oakham Rd, Mcdowell Elizabeth V Est, and Mcdowell, William N, to Everlasting Hm Soln LLC.

Northborough

$920,000, 227 South St, Sblc Investments LLC, to Chakravarty, Abhishek, and Chatterjee, Promita.$910,000, 487 Green St, Currier, Annette, to Andrews, Brian G, and Andrews, Alexandra B.$635,000, 122 Brigham St, Obrien Berta E Est, and Bogel, Ingrid E, to Tkachuk, William, and Tkachuk, Rebecca.$590,000, 238 Brewer St, Ganapuram, Shridhari I, and Gosika, Sandyarani, to Campos, Melissa J, and Calderon, Marco L.$450,000, 14 Auger Ave, Desautels Irt, and Desautels, Jamie B, to Barberio Exempt Ft, and Barberio, Brandon J.$125,000, 5 Bearfoot Rd, Berlin Landing Rt, and Goddard, Scott, to Accessible Hsng For Child.

Northbridge

$340,000, 24 Cottage St, Vlg Cong Chrch Of Whitins, to Whitinsville Social Libra.

Orange

$360,000, 540 S Main St, Heath, Brian A, to Flynn, James K, and Flynn, Stephanie C.$360,000, 544 S Main St, Heath, Brian A, to Flynn, James K, and Flynn, Stephanie C.$310,000, 350 W River St, Leh, Kevin, to Silberberg, Joshua A, and Silberberg, Carissa M.$282,500, 756 S Main St, Doiron, Cindy, to Kennedy, Robert, and Kennedy, Katelyn.$175,000, 159 Quabbin Blvd, Innes, Richard C, to 153 Quabbin Blvd LLC.$175,000, S Main St, Gerry, Peter A, to Innes, Richard C.$41,000, 15 Mccarthy Ln, Barrett, Orianna E, and Bank Of New York Mellon, to Haughton Jr, Reginald C.

Oxford

$210,000, 27 Turner Rd, Moore, James H, to Dussault Jr, Phillip R, and Dussault, Sandra J.

Petersham

$92,500, 300 West Rd, Anderson, Sean, to Peredina, Curtis.

Royalston

$170,000, 21 Main St, Royalston Rivside Hldg LL, to Vieira, Winter A.

Rutland

$405,000, 103 Maple Ave, Pennell, Vincent C, and Pennell, Kayleigh A, to Roberts, Mackenzie L, and Morin, Patrick R.$327,653, 73 Barre Paxton Rd, First Landing Invs LLC, to 73 Barre Paxton LLC.$325,000, 15 Village Way #15, Cardenas Ft, and Cardenas, Alexander, to Rossi, John, and Flannery-Rossi, Margaret.$320,000, 73 Barre Paxton Rd, Goldwetha Investments LLC, to First Landing Invs LLC.$175,000, Ridge Rd #3S, Margaret H Zottoli T, and Zottoli, William E, to Light, Patricia, and Layte, Richard.

Shrewsbury

$36,000,000, 258 Walnut St, Bmsh I & Lcb Shrewsbury M, to Vtr Orchard Grove LLC.$585,000, 15 Ivy Path, Clark, Justin N, and Clark, Christine N, to George, Job, and Devassy, Teena.$425,000, 16 Overlook Ave, Tongel, Geraldine K, to Howla & Mowla LLC.$324,000, 65 Commons Dr #402, Gail E Gicas Ft, and Gicas, Kristin A, to Kempanna, Mahesh, and Lokesh, Harshitha.$307,500, 58 Shrewsbury Green Dr #A, A S Kunduru Ft, and Kakularapu, Arpitha, to Srinivas, Sri Krishna M, and Murali, Shruthi.$221,000, 70 Shrewsbury Green Dr #C, Anderson, Barbara M, to Khela Realty LLC.

Southborough

$1,295,000, 23 Constitution Dr, John M Ziomek Lt, and Ziomek, John, to Bruccoleri, Alexander.

Southbridge

$475,000, 833 Main St, West Jr, Albert C, to K & C Properties LLC.$475,000, 875 Main St, West Jr, Albert C, to K & C Properties LLC.$370,000, 45 West St, 45 West St LLC, to Regalado, Mayra M.$330,000, 70 Glenwood Ave, Rodriguez, Deborah O, and Marquez, Juan C, to Welch, Wendy E, and Welch-Baloy, Mario A.

Spencer

$675,000, 60 Smithville Rd, Payette, Gwyneth G, to Reilly, Travis J, and Reilly, Jennifer M.$330,000, 9 Old Farm Rd, Hamilton, Kenneth L, to Alden, Autumn R.$285,000, 358 Main St, Nicas Evangeline H Est, and Nicas, James S, to Doray, Paul S, and Doray, James M.$261,874, 4 Brown St, Smith, Tanya, and Markey, Shleby L, to Smith, Tanya.

Sterling

$535,000, 263 Redemption Rock Trl, Moran, Nancy, to Segu, Christopher, and Mukanzu, Pamela.

Sturbridge

$525,000, 368 New Boston Rd, Darcy, Samuel, and Darcy, Jennifer, to Holbritter, Evan J, and Holbritter, Sage V.$349,900, 13 Village Grn #13, Burdick, Jeffrey L, and Burdick, Patricia, to Wood, Mary A.

Sutton

$475,000, 46 Heritage Rd, Flynn, Frank X, and Flynn, Megan E, to Flynn, Gail M, and Flynn, Christian.$104,726, 151 Singletary Ave, Moss, Jacob A, to Hicks, Jason.

Templeton

$100,000, 11 Patriots Rd, Bourdeau, Mike, and Bourdeau, Sundia, to Jmt Holdings LLC.

Townsend

$375,000, 29 Emery Rd, Hill, Stephen D, and Hill, Rhonda A, to Masciarelli, Gabriella R, and Dame, Ryan.

Uxbridge

$830,600, 38 Bayliss Way, Sutton Street LLC, to Phipps, William, and Vakoc, Amy.$225,000, 310 Blackstone St, Dumas, Lisa M, to Burrill, Cori A.$223,000, 100 Mendon St, Sawyer, Donald R, and Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc, to Trident Hldg Group X LLC.

Warren

$22,000, Cronin Rd #69, Ahmad, Waseem, to Higgins, Clayton.

Webster

$525,000, 64 Chase Ave, Matte, Arthur, and Matte, Shelly, to Robinson, Alex.$382,000, 110 Gore Rd, Robert J Lilla Irt, and Montville, Susan, to Holland, Bobbie F, and Charleston, Tiffany M.

West Boylston

$610,000, 11 Applewood Rd, Waitkus, Linda M, and Waitkus, Mark E, to Mccubrey, Kyle R, and Mccubrey, Emilee R.$515,000, 107 Angell Brook Dr #107, Thomas J Chelak Irt, and Chelak, Todd M, to K Testarmata Rt, and King, Brendan J.

West Brookfield

$52,500, 22 Church St, Merrill, Michelle O, to Merrill, Ann R, and Romaniak, Alice L.

Westminster

$650,000, 167 Bathrick Rd, Millennium TCo LLC, to Thomas, Shane, and Wallace, Meghan.$400,000, 48 W Main St, Malloy, Brianne, and Birt, Patrick S, to Payne-Drouin, Carly T, and Payne-Drouin, Brett W.

Winchendon

$500,000, 215 N Ashburnham Rd, Russell, Richard A, to Lossman, John C, and Russell, Katrina.$369,900, 23 Elmwood Rd, Benedicto, Henry D, and Benedicto, Darilyn, to Welch, Alexandra J, and Welch, Evan R.$300,000, 99 Oak St, Greene, Michael W, to Iron Key Enterprise LLC.$160,000, 23 Webster St, Gaudet, Lisa, to Dizuzio, Joseph.

Worcester

$3,300,000, 1 Young St, Goddard & Hall Senior Liv, to Hampton Properties LLC.$3,300,000, 1199 Main St, Goddard & Hall Senior Liv, to Hampton Properties LLC.$660,000, 23 King Philip Rd, Sullivan, Ryan E, and Giangregorio, John, to Ma, Teng, and Hong, Dou.$510,000, 16 Isabella St, Sandoval, Michael A, to Matos, Jorge L, and Matos, Manuel D.$485,000, 46 Marland Rd, 5 Blodgett Place LLC, to Raz, Sneheil, and Jhaveri, Aashna.$480,000, 54 Wall St, Mageza, Prince, and Qs Lending T, to Qs Lending T, and Ross, Steven A.$450,000, 16 Taunton St, Gold Star Builders Inc, to Asabere, Emelia, and Afoakwa, William.$450,000, 63 Ledgecrest Dr, Kariuki, John K, to Ruria, Dorothy M.$431,000, 1 Jonathan Cir, Dasilva, Nelson, and Dasilva, Vanusia, to Amoah, Abigail.$400,000, 4 Carl St, Viola LLC, to Madzar, Maxwell, and Beluhova, Gergana.$395,000, 10 Primrose St, Wolfe Farms LLC, to Stockwell, Jason, and Williamson, Cynthia.$390,000, 32 Wayne St, Harrington, Dennis G, and Burnham, Colleen J, to Alzuhairi, Mundher A, and Zghair, Basima M.$379,900, 10 Melville St, Vescera Sr Ralph T Est, and Vescera, David F, to Exime, Jhon, and Murat, Sandra.$351,000, 51 Prudential Rd, Wilson, Emilene M, and Wilson, Kenneth, to Kamero, Loise W.$325,000, 30 Scandinavia Ave, Stewart John M Est, and Amorello, Robert E, to Ravelo Dreams LLC.$305,000, 92 Purchase St, William J Oconnor T, and Oconnor, Brian J, to Sincere, Pierre W.$299,999, 16 West St #2, Le, Toi T, to Mei, Qing H.$297,000, 28 Orono St, Mccuen, Megan, to Bajaj, Ankur.$220,000, 31 Elizabeth St #G4, Siddiqui, Kazi M, and Khan, Sikandar, to Hanko, Stephanie.$150,000, 55 Brightwood Ave, Grandone, Sandra M, and Grandone 3rd, Michael J, to Hoxha, Ndricim.$120,000, 1195 Grafton St #84, Bartkiewicz, Teddy C, to Bartkiewicz, Helen O, and Bartkiewicz, Teddy A.$90,000, 26 Arctic St, 26 Arctic Street LLC, to Mango Capital LLC.$81,500, 3 Crest Ave, Hansen, Christopher R, and Hansen, Krystal L, to Sousa, Daniel.

