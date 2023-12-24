Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Dec. 24

Ashburnham

$635,000, 18 Turnpike Rd, Bickford Hills Bldrs LLC, to Paul, Josias, and Paul, Cindy D.$320,000, 353 Rindge Tpke, Cerankowski Linda J Est, and Keniston, Ashley L, to French, Martin C.

Ashby

$641,000, 236 Foster Rd, Szeier, Tamas, to Santana, Luis R.$483,000, 731 Foster Rd, Ingemi, Shawn, and Ingemi, Andrea, to Lucio, Stephanie F, and Lucio, Wesley M.$440,000, 102 Turnpike Rd, Aha Properties Spe LLC, to Marcin, Andrew W, and Seaboyer, Sarah M.$120,000, Erickson Rd, Mcintyre, David L, and Mcintyre, Julie A, to Sanderson, Randall Z.

Athol

$355,000, 324 Spring St, Bacigalupo, Richard J, to Ostertag, Rebecca, and Ostertag, Nicholas.$325,000, 278 Crescent St, Shah Investments LLC, to Young, Weston.$299,000, 627 Pleasant St, Seamans, Andrew D, and Seamans, Jacinta J, to Dealy, Marina E, and Teague, Seth M.$294,000, 215 School St, Briggs, Donna M, and Shepardson, Tracy M, to Parmenter, Emily M, and Robinson, Michael S.$285,000, 184 Wellington St, Johnson, Randy, to Mellado, Marcos A.$260,000, 760 Lenox St, Watkins, Christopher J, and Watkins, Sarah, to Brogna, Michelle, and Casalinuova, Stacey.$223,325, 68 Harvard Ave, Clark, Sharon R, to Bleckley, David A.$208,250, 59 Highland Ave, Sierra-Fuentes, Jesus, and Waterfall Victoria Gr T I, to Waterfall Victoria Grant.$145,000, 1158 Main St, Feliz, David, to Genao Properties LLC.$135,000, 43 Hampstead Pl, Thompson, Susan, to Flynn, Andrew.$37,500, 311 Main St, Main St Diner Rt, and Sinker, Emily A, to Miller, Jeffrey, and Miller, Kimberly.

Auburn

$515,000, 26 Adella St, Brownell, Alicia, to Luperchio, Ashley, and Breen, Allison.$500,000, 223 South St, Moore Harriet Alona Est, and Keyes, Pamela L, to Caraballo, Mary E.$491,500, Bayberry Ln, Gallo, Alfred J, and Gallo, Donna J, to Mikitarian, Irene.$485,000, 284 Southbridge St, Lloyd, Joseph, and Lloyd, Molly M, to 284 Southbridge St LLC.$460,000, 41 Walsh Ave, Moody, Andrew A, and Moody, Monique M, to Simpeh, Paul, and Kwarteng, Alice O.$325,000, 41 Warren Rd, Sanchez Larry Gene Est, and Garneau, Lisa, to Keville, John P, and Liu, Jinhuan.$300,000, 11 Glenview Ave, Fedyk Ann L Est, and Fedyk, Michael J, to Fedyk, Michael J.

Barre

$515,000, 81 Jackson Ln, Swain, Johanna, and Swain, Stewart P, to Narcisi, Nicola B, and Sharron, James.$285,000, 38 Valley Rd, Madsen, Grace P, and Miller 3rd, Donald H, to Ressler 2nd, Mark, and Condron, Lauren S.

Blackstone

$714,900, 304 Blackstone St, Weslynn LLC, to Snow, Arthur F, and Snow, Katrina E.$440,000, 18 Carol Ln, Delongchamp, Timothy J, and Delongchamp, Bonnie J, to Pinto, Jaime.$349,900, 22 County St, Fredap Rt, and Daprato, Alfred, to Greene, Emily M, and Bach, Nathan.$200,000, 162 Blackstone St, Mandeville, Paul J, and Mandeville, Nancy H, to Bertnell Realty Inc.

Bolton

$1,150,000, 93 Fox Run Rd, Sanjar, Shahin, and Sanjar, Kathleen K, to Billingsley Jr, Gary S, and Billingsley, Jill.$1,110,000, 141 Green Rd, Gallagher Jr, James F, and Gallagher, Courteney, to Colangelo, Marc A, and Colangelo, Jessica K.$925,000, 52 Meadow Rd, Mazzarella, Paul, and Mazzarella, Julia-Anna, to Metterle, Karla, and Metterle, Jeremiah.$650,000, 242 Sugar Rd, Colangelo, Marc A, and Colangelo, Jessica K, to Dalzell, Haley M, and Davis, Brian C.$200,000, 422 Still River Rd, Brown, Mary W, to Black Pearl Dev Group LLC.

Boylston

$657,500, 221 Sewall St #221, Sa Boylston LLC, to Tivnan, Michael S, and Tivnan, Elizabeth A.$10,000, Main St (off), Boylston Town Of, to Worcester Cnty Horticultu.

Charlton

$615,000, 46 H Putnam Rd Ext, Berry, Kathleen M, to Brown, Greg, and Caponi, Angela.$570,000, 165 Freeman Rd, Cloutier, Jeffrey, and Cloutier, June-Ellen, to Obeng, Solomon M.$560,000, 24 Larnerd Hill Rd, Picard, Judith A, and Picard, Lionel J, to Melendez, Jamie, and Melendez, Francisco.$315,000, 38 Nashoba Rd, Brown, Elizabeth, and Oneil, David, to Fantasia, Danielle S, and Fantasia, Matthew M.$97,500, N Sturbridge Rd, Manzi, Stephen A, and Manzi, Peter J, to Martinez, Alberto.$12,500, N Sturbridge Rd, Manzi, Stephen A, and Manzi, Peter J, to Martinez, Alberto.

Clinton

$575,000, 9 Top St, 9 Top Street T, and Barrett, Justin B, to Gupta, Sonal.$335,000, 135 Grove St, Serewicz Sr, James E, and Serewicz, Sharon M, to Hogan, Daniel P.$241,363, 75 Woodruff Rd, Cooley, Joann, and U S Bank TNa Tr, to 1900 Captial TIi, and US Bank NA Tr.

Douglas

$459,900, 12 Nautical Way #12, Northbrown LLC, to Bower, Douglas, and Bower, Lori A.$335,000, 17 Cook St, Kantor, Angela T, to Hopkins, Johnny D, and Hopkins, Ruth C.$150,000, 34 Lakeshore Dr #E, Cahill, David W, to Goodison, Jack.

Dudley

$715,000, 12 Stebbins Dr, Doyle, Nigel J, and Doyle, Tara L, to Cooke, Debra M, and Lord, Steven M.$525,000, 173 W Main St, Byrnes Inv Group LLC, to Tetreault, Brett M.$525,000, 175 W Main St, Byrnes Inv Group LLC, to Tetreault, Brett M.$418,600, 34 Intervale Rd, Ken & Nilda Remodeling LL, to Ortiz-Vazquez, Oscar, and Torres-Ortiz, Leslie A.$400,000, 88 Charlton Rd, Nieszczezewski E V Est, and Preissler, Catherine, to Wajer, Thomas, and Wajer, Joanne.$329,000, 8 Ellis Ave, Cheever, Keith A, to Barbosa, Washington A.$240,000, 3 Chestnut St, Thibodeau, Paul, to Piazzarollo, David D.$170,000, 17 Wysocki Dr #57, Akande, Biodun, to Mantos, Adam.$145,000, 4 Warsaw Ave #2, Helpa Evelyn L Est, and Helpa, Jon J, to Prusinski, Ewa, and Prusinski, Tomasz.

Fitchburg

$650,000, 1247-1251 Main St, Zhu, Ping, and Fu, Kaiping, to Silver Lake Rentals LLC.$639,000, 58 Holt St, Nicolas, Makensy, to Agyemang, Emmanuella.$600,000, 824 Water St, Monido T, and Dufour, Kevin E, to Fd Capital LLC.$480,000, 139 Highland Ave, Outside Edge Partners LLC, to Alves, Bruce, and Alves, Amanda.$465,000, 224 Blossom St, Yang, Ger, and Vue, Yer, to Landaverde-Chacon, Juan C, and Landaverde, Karina.$456,000, 117 Marshall St, Dumay Jr, Arnold, to Bance, Inoussa, and Sow, Arnaud G.$429,500, 161 Kinsman Rd, Doiron, Susan M, to Bessette, Lionel, and Bessette, Georgieann.$400,000, 170 Village Xing, Lepage, Laura, to Gomez, Alexander A, and Gomez-Leo, Lilia J.$380,000, 55 Valleyview Dr #55, Anderson, Alicia, and Dow, Ted D, to Mitchell, Cencillia.$380,000, 9 Milk St, Rodriguez, Yampierre A, and Reyes, Gretchen M, to Lim, Seng H, and Chan, Sitha.$373,000, 20 Bernadette St, Mendez, Maria M, to Waltz, Dalton R, and Bradbury, Madison P.$370,000, 342 Lincoln St, Kilroy, Alivia, and Kovach, Kyle, to Aguilar, David G, and Flores, Pedro G.$355,000, 147 Bridle Cross Rd #147, Duguay, Scot, and Duguay, Linda, to Sicard, Michelle.$352,000, 241 Bridle Cross Rd #241, Lucier Anna E Est, and Lucier, Marlene A, to Debonville Ft, and Debonville, Arthur J.$350,000, 25 Caspian Way #25, Jensen John J Est, and Elliot, Keila J, to Dodge, Marie.$350,000, 579 Townsend St, Comeau, Jason F, to Correia, Matthew, and Powers, Stephanie.$350,000, 612 Rindge Rd, Finch Ft, and Finch, William S, to Maccarty, Brendan L.$280,000, 11 Beacon St, Crown Point Fitchburg LLC, to Jeanson Bldrs Contracting.$226,000, 102 Forest St, Ma Nh Home Buyers LLC, to 102 Forest St LLC.$167,000, 14 Taft St, Habitat Humanity North Ct, to Tuck, Nicole.$30,000, 29 Hobson St, Toomey, Sara L, to Bushey, Corey.$19,000, 139 Harvard St #G1, Traven Development LLC, to Baxter, Mary K, and Baxter, Bryan.

Gardner

$608,000, 41 Greenwood St, Mhg 6 Fund LLC, to Doucet, Eric.$435,000, 78 Sherman St, Ml Bowen LLC, to New Main Ventures LLC.$350,000, 18 Warwick Rd, Baczewski, Janet E, and Meany, Philip A, to Korang, Prince, and Mochia, Rita E.$325,000, 243 Pleasant St, Nsubuga, John, and Nsubuga, Casaundra, to Aguilar, Meribeth L, and Asencio, Yohansy.$310,000, 22-24 Leamy St, Lafortune Irt, and Morse, Deborah L, to Ridley, Jerry A.$143,000, 27 Ridgewood Ln #14, Silvia, Glenn P, and Silvia, Frances M, to Tarr, Susan M.

Grafton

$1,295,240, 9 Audrina Ln, Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC, to Sabbisetty, Lakshmi S, and Kommuru, Jaya N.$970,000, 59 Magill Dr, Cyriac, Manu, and Roy, Nienu, to Virani, Rhutvi.$786,000, 35 Blanchard Rd, Maguire, Robert E, and Maguire, Amy E, to Vancheung, Buu, and Sun, Jonathan.$659,000, 18-1/2 Snow Rd, San Clemente, Johnathon, to Jaganathan, Jayaraj.$620,000, 342 Providence Rd, 342 Providence Road LLC, to Khan, Liaqat A, and Malik, Noman.$455,000, 9 Millennium Dr, Jdm Millennium Rt, and Mickelson, Judy D, to Claremont Grafton LLC.$380,000, 17 South St, Two Tales Rt, and Pease, Christy, to Sylvestre, Bradley, and Macduffie, Callum.$185,182, 16 Tulip Cir #16, Rathod, Pradipkumar, to Galvis, Julian A.

Hardwick

$325,000, 34 Mechanic St, Jurczyk, Debra J, to Manley, Richard L, and Manley, Ashley C.$95,900, Delargy Rd #7, Meads, Cassandra, to Ferguson, Shawn.

Harvard

$1,325,000, 95 Old Littleton Rd, C C Francisco Harvard T, and Francisco, David, to Bulpin, Andrew, and Bulpin, Corine.

Holden

$725,000, 310 Flagler Dr, Wolfe Farms LLC, to Huebner, Alexander, and Huebner, Maggie.$670,000, 39 Sycamore Dr, Ruth R Rubin T, and Rubin, Ruth R, to Padmanabhan, Sajesh, and Kalam, Sunanda M.$660,000, 27 Harvest Cir #27, Mcmanus, Sharon R, to Susan M Foley T, and Foley, Susan M.$630,000, 34 Laurelwood Rd, Harrington, Peter, and Harrington, Michelle, to Henrich, Gary P, and Henrich, Donna M.$525,000, 29 Heather Cir, Burr, Thomas E, and Burr, Joan M, to Earls, Laurel M, and Earls, Stephen T.$449,900, 90 Fisher Rd #17, Cooke, Debra M, to Mahan, Kimberly.$392,000, 198 Highland St, Callahan, Michael W, to Dimezza, Danielle, and Dainis, Jake.$325,000, 201 Holden St, Moore, Deborah J, to Webster Lt, and Webster, Paul R.$300,000, 1818 Main St #310, Fetterman, Richard E, and Fetterman, Jean F, to White, Virginia S.$223,000, 40 Wahlstrom Ln, Horstman, Paul F, and Horstman, Jane E, to Harrington, Joseph.

Holland

$550,000, 39 Craig Rd, Woodward Ft, and Woodward, Paul B, to Laing, Jennifer M, and Sobol, Justin J.$314,900, 69 Stafford Rd, Holdcraft, John D, to Condrate, Raymond T.

Hopedale

$562,500, 16 Dutcher St, Test, Mary F, to Sa, Edmilson D, and Medina, Rosa.

Hubbardston

$385,000, 4 Madison Way #4, White, Virginia S, to Bergin, Maureen.$249,000, 13 Natty Brook Rd #13, Cox, Michael D, and Cox, Elizabeth M, to Foy, Ryan D.

Hudson

$1,065,191, 10 Cranston Way #60, Toll Northeast V Corp, to Malhotra, Ricky, and Malhotra, Jyoti.$875,921, 12 Barnes Blvd #44, Toll Northeast V Corp, to Zecker Ft, and Zecker, Beryl C.$585,000, 56 Priest St, Holman, Nicholas M, and Holman, Kaitlin, to Cuddy, Katrina K, and Schieltz, Daniel W.$540,000, 7 Strawberry Ln #D, Samra, Raymond T, and Samra, Virginia A, to Blackman, Gayle.$370,000, 248 Main St #408, Frederick C Defrancesco T, and Defrancesco, Owen F, to Levine, Edward N, and Levine, Marilyn.$257,725, 32 River St #32, Rennie, Anne M, to De La Cruz-Cicero, Rupert.

Lancaster

$800,000, Hilltop Rd, Brahmananda Saraswati Fnd, to O Hilltop Road LLC.$731,000, 183 Nicholas Dr, Janita H Pelote Ft, and Pelote, Janita H, to Kenney, Philip B, and Kenney, Maryjane.$680,000, 31 Settlers Path, Lincoln, Philip W, and Harrington, Janet C, to Harrington, Christopher, and Harrington, Rachel.$670,000, 16 Burbank Ln, Macdonald, Raymond L, and Macdonald, Julia S, to Buckley, William R, and Buckley, Justine.$427,500, 578 Mill St Ext, Fields, Debra A, to Oconnell, Patrick K, and Oconnell, Rachel.$407,000, 44 High St Ext, Pires, Frederico J, to Santos, Ruberter P.

Leicester

$655,000, 9 Maighans Way, Szklarz Nt, and Conley, Stephanie C, to Leite, Scott J, and Leite, Julie A.$461,000, 85 Virginia Dr #85, George Ft, and Sebolt, Christopher A, to Sluis, Sylvia V.$420,000, Lillian Ave, Parella, Josh, and Parella, Alexandra N, to Gagner, Justin, and Phillips, Ann.$260,000, 171 Chapel St, Hare, Dianne E, and Whitworth, David P, to Chaching Co.$230,000, 981 Main St, Leicester Town Of, to G & R Inv Group LLC.$177,500, 62 Pine Ave, Mccluskey, Jon A, to Scott, Shaun.

Leominster

$5,000,000, 27 Nashua St, 27 Nashua St LLC, to 27 Nashua LLC.$900,000, 218 Willard St, Red Horse Rt LLC, to Delgado Corp.$735,000, 28 Julian Dr, Iacaboni, Monique A, to Bollapragada, Janakirama, and Bollapragada, Arupama.$710,000, 24 Ballard Ct, Studders, Sean M, and Studders, Aimee M, to Conry, Caitlin E.$615,000, 156 Central St, Spinelli, Andrew R, to Romero-Portillo, Oscar A.$585,000, 65 Indian Ridge Dr, Mackie, George A, and Mackie, Angela, to Walker, Thomas, and Walker, Emily.$535,000, 11 Jewel Dr, Mallinson, Catharine, to Mccusker, Maura, and Fraser, Erik A.$500,000, 155 4th St, Battacharjee Tapan K Est, and Hogan, Laurie A, to Faria Rt, and Faria, Reinaldo.$430,000, 289 Prospect St, Cianci, Caralyn, to Bonica, Christine M.$395,000, 127 Princeton St, Burchstead Ft, and Sojka, Debra A, to Kasasa, Erina N.$390,000, 39 Peach Tree Ln, Pompei, John J, to Mallinson, Catharine.$370,000, 60 Judy Dr, Serpa, Andrew G, to Dasilva, Vinicius P, and Badillo, Stephanie J.$225,000, 740 Central St #L11, Whalen Clinton J Est, and Vezina, Makaylla M, to Deoliveira, Thais S, and Pereira, Diego G.

Lunenburg

$699,000, 245 Holman St, Prolim Development Corp, to Moran, Justin, and Moran, Marissa.$540,000, 34 Riley Rd #34, Legere, Scott A, and Legere, Kimberly G, to Byrne, Richard, and Byrne, Sunny D.$505,900, 146 Electric Ave, Mccauliff Jr F W Est, and Mccauliff, Peter F, to Turgeon, Scott, and Turgeon, Sheila.$500,000, 6 Peninsula Dr, Charpentier Lt, and Macewen, Cathy J, to R Bagdon & A D Charpentie, and Macwewn, Cathy J.

Marlborough

$74,025,436, 135-175 Ames St, Fairfield Marlborough L P, to Ames Street Owner LLC.$1,500,000, 402 Maple St, Boston Oil Change LLC, to Metrolube Realty LLC.$830,000, 84 Mosher Ln, Kennedy, Jon C, and Kennedy, Laura A, to Panos, Iris, and Hahn, Emily.$740,000, 43 Dibuono Dr, Marshall, Douglas, and Marshall, Donna, to Pastor, Paola E, and Pastor, Erick W.$685,000, 11 Dirado Dr, Cutone, John O, and Cutone, Patricia A, to Oshaughnessy, Kimberly M.$625,000, 219 Lincoln St, Finnegan Lt, and Finnegan, Matthew, to Chapple, John, and Wessell, Jennifer.$595,000, 43 Blanchette Dr, Barnes, Jonathan M, to Ketchel, Lindsey.$515,000, 10 Ames Pl, Ames Ventures LLC, to Snow, Daniel J.$480,000, 15 Mcintyre Ct, Wells, Lisa N, to Rubin, Jonathan E, and Rubin, Kristen L.$380,000, 12 Mountain Ave, Lauria, Karin J, and Lynn, William S, to Daly, Christopher, and Daly, Michelle.$255,000, 35 Hosmer St #14, Todd, Benjamin M, to Rebello, Brad.

Milford

$570,000, 59 Purchase St, Molloy, Karianne, and Bonini, Joseph G, to Caguana, Luis G, and Tacuri, Zoila N.$545,000, 73 Congress St, Morrell, Andrew W, and Morrell, Jessica, to Salmeron, Juan A, and Tice-Alarcon, Victoria.$505,000, 24 Harding St, Ventura, Luis, to Nazario, Bruno.$408,000, 147 W Spruce St, Thomas Perna Custom Hm LL, to Ferrelli, Mark, and Ferrelli, Cynthia.$400,000, 51 S Main St, Nakuya, Cate K, and Bukenya, Zakariya M, to Keo, Brolach J, and Keo, Channarin T.$175,000, 12 W Maple St #12, Monteiro, Eliseu S, to Dasaliva, Jacqueline C.

Millbury

$589,900, 6 Nicole Dr, Santora, Stephen P, and Santora, Elizabeth L, to Sousa, Silvino, and Sousa, Tammy S.$539,883, 8 Logans Run, Czervik Properties LLC, to Rota, Lori J, and Rota, Gregory M.$535,000, 14 Westview Ave, Smith, Andrew E, and Smith, Victoria L, to Gagliardi, Stephen, and Gagliardi, Wendy.$525,000, 19 Stratford Village Dr #19, Jancura, Franklin H, and Jancura, Laura L, to Vuppula, Henry S.$520,000, 5 Captain Peter Simpson Rd, Campbell, William A, and Campbell, Cynthia M, to Edouard, Michel.$410,000, 17 Benton St, Belsito RET 2017, and Kennedy, Joseph, to Hyman, Alexandra.$368,000, 8 Riverlin Pkwy, Savoy, Laurie E, to Lara, Rachel, and Troup, Sandra.$291,000, 3 Oakview Dr, Maiorano, Janice A, to Wheeler, Francis.$290,000, 370-B Greenwood St, Mahlert, David, to Silver Homes LLC.$245,000, 173 Millbury Ave, Olveira Orland Vitor Est, and Mendoza, Charlene F, to Mendoza, Charlene F.

Millville

$340,000, 74 Ironstone St, Etschman, Zachary, to Desimone, Daniel.

Northborough

$680,000, 32 Maynard St, 32 Maynard Rt, and Jackson, Judie E, to Marriott, Cory M, and Marriott, Bridget J.$650,000, 3 Silas Dr, Charbonneau, Philip A, to Mahmoud, Reyad, and Mahmoud, Khawlah.$472,000, 37 Sunset Dr, Morkert Irt, and Morkert, Troy, to Zhou, Guangwei.$342,000, 3 Newton St, Postizzi Joyce L Est, and Postizzi, Steven B, to No Limit Assets LLC.$240,000, 36 Woodland Rd, Garcia-Rivera, Paula, to Goldwetha Investments LLC.

Northbridge

$837,000, 110 Linwood Ave, Ren Realty Inc, to Crothers Properties LLC.$580,000, 1284-1290 Providence Rd, Myira Realty LLC, to Pinto, Paul J.$385,000, 84 Arthur Dr #84, Sulfaro, Kristine M, to Izen, Debbie.$272,000, 110 Heritage Dr #110, Demeo, Matthew V, to Manzello, Betty A.

Oakham

$493,600, 42 Scott Rd, Gray, Joanne B, to Paa Special Needs & Medic, and Bagdis, Katherine A.$360,000, 84 Maple St, Troy, Mary B, to Bosnakis, Christy, and Coffey, Brendan D.

Orange

$415,000, 90 W River St, M Jemms Orange I LLC, to 3m Innovations Inc.$330,000, 173 Memory Ln, Killay, Michael J, to Lablanc, Patricia M.$299,000, 67 Sandrah Dr, Boucher, Catia, and Boucher, Robert, to Banister 3rd, Francis E, and Landine, Victoria M.$208,000, 20 Horton Rd, Grant, Karen M, and Grant, Jonathan S, to Hansen, Christopher H, and Hansen, Kim.$160,000, 22 Horton Rd, Grant, Karen M, and Grant, Jonathan S, to Gleason, James.$100,000, Holtshire Rd, Virginia Realty Inc, to Gervais, Quinn W, and Gervais, Riley D.$50,000, 22 Blodgett St, Tellier, Claire E, to Grasso, Russell L.

Oxford

$450,000, 331-333 Main St, Ak Oxford Rt, and Patel, Renuka A, to Oxford Will Rt, and Patel, Sureshbhai B.$430,000, 402 Main St, Chevalier, George R, and Chevalier, Sheryl A, to Wackell, David, and Toribe, Sumiyo.$392,000, 7 Pine St, Clotar-Goguen, Lisa, to Holcomb Jr, Scott J, and Holcomb Sr, Scott J.

Paxton

$420,000, 4 Ledyard Rd, Early, Andrew, and Early, Jodi, to Neville, Christopher, and Neville, Flavia.$350,000, 10 Grove St, 10 Grove Street Rt, and Lavallee, Jeffrey M, to Cox, Elizabeth M, and Cox, Michael D.

Petersham

$490,000, 17 Common St, Allen, Nancy S, to 17 Common Street Rt, and Griffin, Claire.$382,500, 191 Popple Camp Rd, Richardson, Christine, and Hay, Robert, to Swain, Stewart P, and Swain, Johanna.

Phillipston

$210,000, 25 Main Rd, Bourque, Cynthia A, and Bourque, Ronald J, to Meisner, Arnold S.

Rutland

$661,712, 41 Grizzly Dr, C B Blair Dev Corp, to Mendi, Jude A, and Bosungneh, Zainabu.$600,000, 242-B E County Rd, Steve Lange Contracting I, to Anom Jr, Samuel A, and Anom, Milipearl O.$572,821, 51 Grizzly Dr, C B Blair Dev Corp, to Lewis, Freda.$195,000, 176 Maple Ave #4-8, Bernaiche, Austin, to Celestin, David A, and Celestin, Michael J.$167,000, 176 Maple Ave #3-8, Medine, Matthew W, and Medine, Caitlin, to Maiser, Gregory B, and Maiser, Christina L.

Shrewsbury

$4,300,000, 697 Hartford Tpke, Hartford Turnpike LLC, to Me Realty LLC.$950,000, 11 Sunset Ln, Taglientti, Richard M, and Taglientti, Sharon L, to Cossette, Scott.$677,400, 63 Maple Ave, Gannon, Timothy L, to Vujkovic-Cvijin, Pajo.$655,000, 23 Commonwealth Ave, Phillips, Thomas, and Phillips, Megan, to Mayekar, Abhay.$640,000, 6 Richard Ave, Iberg, Janell K, to Lister, Andrew, and Lister, Diana.$610,000, 74 S Quinsigamond Ave #5, Cossette, Scott D, to Green, Richard A, and Green, Rochelle H.$515,000, 7 Adin Dr, Mary V Baroud Ft, and Baroud, Christopher G, to Mathew, Sanjay A, and George, Mareen E.$470,000, 6 Harvard Ave, Lippoth, Mary, to Hayes, Jonathan, and Hayes, Erin.$449,000, 79 Orchard Meadow Dr #79, Dhionis Margaret A Est, and Dhionis, Christopher P, to Apostoli, Alketa, and Apostoli, Risto.$440,000, 20 Main Blvd, Santos Int, and Santos, Sharon L, to Bento, Gilson R, and Bento, Camila C.$380,000, 23 Bay View Dr, Mason Management LLC, to Rentahome LLC.

Southborough

$763,000, 71 Carriage Hill Cir #71, Tharp, Lisa, and Tharp, Kirk T, to Fu, Gang, and Zhou, Jun.$620,000, 4 Middle Rd, Martinot, Raymond, and Martinot, Anne, to Morgan, Christopher R.

Spencer

$818,000, 91 E Charlton Rd, Wyka, Andrew E, to Fontaine, Karen M.$505,000, 48 E Charlton Rd, Kennedy 3rd, John J, and Kennedy, June L, to Tamaradze, Mizam.$499,000, 3 Jolicoeur Ave, Cooper, Jack M, and Cooper, Grace A, to Mcmahon, Thomas, and Mcmahon, Alexandra.$432,000, 33 Grove St, Gillespie, Ryan, and Fyvie, Cassidy, to Rego, Hugo.$259,900, 6 Crestview Dr #68, Austin, Harry C, and Austin, Ann M, to Esposito, Stephanie M.

Sterling

$738,000, 37 Legate Hill Rd, 37 Legate Hill Road Nt, and Mansfield, Robert J, to Lowery, Bradford, and Lowery, Carolyn.$690,000, 36 Osgood Rd, Armas, David, and Armas, Ignacio, to Walden, Brian, and Walden, Laura.$385,000, 31 Bean Rd, Caiazzi, Christopher, and Caiazzi, Thuy, to Milkern, Michelle E.

Sturbridge

$775,000, 54 Fiske Hill Rd, Countryside Hm Bldrs Inc, to Chhay, Vannak, and Nguyen, Lily.$560,000, 16 Main St, Pierce, Adriane V, to Cardona, Rony E, and Ventura, Gabriela.$550,000, 215 Podunk Rd, Ryan, Wendy, and Ryan, Thomas, to Smith, Todd, and Smith, Carolyn.$286,000, 6 Village Grn #6, Campos, Yaskara, to Wilmot, Elizabeth S.

Sutton

$3,100,000, 12 John Rd, Mig-Acton LLC, to 12john LLC.$820,000, 22 Wildflower Dr, Bethany A Eykman T, and Eykman, Bethany A, to Teitelman, Scott A, and Zavala, Ashley M.$675,000, 6 Strawberry Knoll Dr, Galipeau, Brian P, and Galipeau, Lisa M, to Buzzell, Shawn R, and Buzzell, Jessica A.$657,000, 77 Town Farm Rd, Jablonski, Edward S, to Smith, Andrew, and Smith, Victoria.$480,000, 84 Dodge Hill Rd, Rcc Ft, and Chase, David P, to Macdonald, Donald F, and Macdonald, Jeanne M.$422,500, 9 Tucker Ln, Leonard, Joseph P, to Ryan, Thomas, and Ryan, Wendy.$286,200, 7 Prescott Rd, Maynard, Michael W, and US Bank NA Tr, to Rmac T Series 2016-Ctt, and US Bank NA Tr.$240,000, 185 Worcester Providence Tpke, Soderman 146 Rt, and Soderman, Raymond, to Hikel, Ian G, and Benesh, Beth A.

Templeton

$490,000, 130 Old Winchendon Rd, Zeng, Pingting, to Parker, Andrea L, and Parker, Joseph M.$435,000, 75 Main St, Moore, Melissa L, to Elworthy, Cassandra D, and Rivera, Isaac E.$340,000, 27 Dudley Rd, Gavin, William, to Lemieur, Zachery J, and Coleman, Lisa M.$287,000, 60 Elm St, Belliveau, Patrick J, to Mastaler, Mackenzie L, and Bernard, Brady E.

Townsend

$500,000, 170 Main St, Murphy, Sheila R, to Shepherd, Gary.$460,000, 35 Turner Rd, Williams, Priscilla H, to Gagnon, Anne.$390,000, 41 Worcester Rd, Federal Natl Mtg Assn, to Gilchrist, Steven R.

Upton

$900,000, 14 Francis Dr, Hanley, Joseph T, to Castanino, John, and Castanino, Kathryn.$835,000, 41 South St, Castanino, John, and Castanino, Kathryn, to Sabin Jr, Thomas P, and Scialdone, Erica N.$815,000, 46 W River St, Smith, Steven W, and Smith, Troy L, to Moran, Matthew J, and Moran, Corrine M.

Uxbridge

$650,000, 476 Hazel St, Olenio, Robert, and Olenio, Anne, to Robinson, Daniel P, and Mosher-Hill, Dixie.$587,490, 163 Crownshield Ave #163, Woodlands Uxbridge Rlty L, to Smith, Kristopher, and Parker, Kayla.$556,590, 58 Tea Party Dr #58, Independence Uxbridge Rlt, to Johnson, Daniel, and Johnson, Laura.$500,000, 140 Crownshield Ave #140, Johnson, Daniel N, and Johnson, Laura A, to Nano, Eni, and Bello, Kristi.$500,000, 50 Pouts Ln #50, West River Homes LLC, to Adelino, Niala.$495,000, 39 Nicki Way #39, S&m Waugh Ft, and Waugh, Margaret Y, to Santora, Stephen P, and Santora, Elizabeth L.$485,000, 28 Eastwood Hts, Irving, Michelle L, to Ferrandino, Judith A, and Ferrandino, Steven P.$415,000, 559 Quaker Hwy, Trottier, Adam S, to Munger, Morgan, and Munger, Christopher.$374,990, 104 Hartford Ave E #B, Strachan, Scott, and Strachan, Lori A, to Keegan, Scott, and Carrera, Charlene.$360,000, 117 Saint Andre Dr, Peloquin, Peter P, and Peloquin, Mellisa, to Devenicci, Kleinersen K.$150,000, 116 Providence St, Pereira Industry Inc, to Berlinghof, Jason.$150,000, 118 Providence St, Pereira Industry Inc, to Berlinghof, Jason.

Ware

$295,000, 62 Old Gilbertville Rd, St George, Ashley M, to Jurczyk, Debra J.$250,000, 38 Warebrook Vlg, Setaro, Angelo, to Paez, Xenia E, and Vento, Ronal P.$155,000, 11 E Main St, Gabryel Narutowicz Inc, to 11 Em LLC.

Warren

$440,200, 503 Brimfield Rd, Lone Oak Enterprises LLC, to Sorel, Jesse, and Sorel, Krista.$301,000, 95 School St, Fijol, Sophia R, to Rich, Christopher.$265,000, 601 Coy Hill Rd, Dumas, Brian E, to Mckinney, Justin D.

Webster

$900,000, 63 Wawela Rd, Feldblum, Erica L, to 63 Wawela Park LLC.$686,000, 173 School St, Byrnes Inv Group LLC, to Tay, Joseph H, and Binortsor, Henrietta.$425,000, 81 Lake St, 2 Jalbs LLC, to Kawa LLC.$419,900, 805 School St, Andrews, Kelsey G, and Andrews, Christopher, to Mead, Colton, and Mead, Shianna.$245,000, 3 Pearl St, Doucette Robert J Est, and Doucette 2nd, Robert J, to Golden Sun Co Inc.

West Boylston

$620,000, 87 Shrewsbury St, Helle, Philip F, to Rudzinski, Andrew R, and Rudzinski, Stephanie.$465,000, 36 Keyes St, Kevin R Testarmata RET, and King, Brendan J, to Verge, Daniel, and Verge, Allyssa.$109,924, 24 Blake Ave, Oconnell, Ellen W, and Towd Pt Mtg T2023-3, to Towd Pt Mtg T, and U S Bank Na Tr.

West Brookfield

$450,000, 69 John Gilbert Rd, Westbrook Prop Mgmt LLC, to Lake, Brian S, and Lake, Ann M.$82,500, 214 Long Hill Rd, Poole, Christine, to Steadfast Fence Inc.

Westborough

$1,437,500, 5 Brewer Dr, Adduci, Richard I, and Adduci, Beth A, to Satpathy, Bishwa, and Kar, Somali.$820,000, 22 Smith St, Linnane, William E, and Linnane, Beverly J, to Gannon, Scott, and Keane, Rebecca.$565,000, 11 Sheffield Way #11, 11 Sheffield Way Rt, and Duncan, Cynthia R, to Quaroni-Cohen RET, and Cohen, Jeffrey P.$556,000, 210 Deacon Shattuck Way #210, Nishar, Amit R, and Nishar, Swarupa A, to Amiya & Chinmayee RET, and Ranjan, Amiya.$510,000, 12207 Peters Farm Way #12207, Berry, Christine H, to Barone, John, and Barone, Josephine.$320,000, 153 Milk St #30, Lavin, Debora G, to Javed, Syed I, and Nabi, Wasilat.

Westminster

$400,000, 31 Hill Rd, Legsdin, Joanne M, to Vettese, Joseph, and Vettese, Christine.$119,500, 72 Main St, Cumberland Farms Inc, to Khoury, Patrick E.

Winchendon

$975,000, 12-18 Spruce St, Kwik Buy Realty LLC, to Bte Investments LLC.$575,000, 35 Northern Heights Dr, Kurylo Jr, Anthony J, to Morris, Chace N, and Morris, Maria G.$390,000, 160 Hall Rd, Eglington, Glenn R, to Haramundanis, George.$349,900, 720 River St, Bartlett, Tammy M, and Bartlett, Ronnie C, to Stewart, Kenneth.

Worcester

$1,250,000, 1103 Main St, Askan Rt, and Askanian, Vrej, to Ny Cap Inv Grp LLC.$675,000, 119 Hamilton St, Garcia, Joseph A, and Garcia, Lilia M, to Govada, Yagnyasai, and Munot, Rahul.$675,000, 20 Rena St, Cossette, Scott, to Taylor, Marina.$652,500, 63 Maywood St, Sweeney 3rd, Donald N, to Kallang Dua LLC.$650,000, 1158 Main St, Lsm Realty Holdings LLC, to 1158 Main Street LLC.$640,000, 19 Vinson St, 19 Vinson LLC, to Akinsanya, Olufunke.$630,000, 4 Arthur St, Tortora, Edward A, and Tortora, Tamara A, to Rai, Arun.$625,000, 52 Wall St, Wall Street Rentals Rt, and Mageza, Prince, to Woldetatyos, Teamanit, and Fitsum, Josef.$625,000, 72 Birch St, Dudo, Gjorgi, to Kamdjou, Genevieve L.$585,000, 3 Florida Ave, Jal Group LLC, to Deters, Michael A, and Deters, Robert L.$575,000, 5 Ellie Way, Panarelli Jr, Joseph F, and Panarelli, Maria G, to Trejo, Rey H, and Lopez, Abigail.$565,000, 1 Lapierre St, Oliver Realty Ft, and Mills, Deanna L, to Prosperity Lane LLC.$565,000, 34 Huntington Ave, Boateng, Samuel A, to Fallon, Jarrad.$560,000, 39 Trowbridge Circuit, Maxwell Rt, and Capurso, Michael, to Amaniampong, Gamaliel N, and Amaniampong, Francisca.$560,000, 44 Mower St, Prc Construction Co LLC, to Likaj, Klevis, and Likaj, Redona.$540,000, 39 Narragansett Ave, Mcdonnell, Brian W, to Aho, Anne E, and Aho, Andrew D.$535,000, 66 Castine St, Whippoor LLC, to Halloran, Elizabeth K.$530,000, 62 Castine St, Whippoor LLC, to Daneshmand, Paemon R, and Welsh, Tiffany A.$510,000, 70 Highland St, Mason, Barbara A, to Pristine Realty LLC.$500,000, 104 Brattle St, Webster Lt, and Webster, Paul R, to Cho, Benjamin K, and Cho, Laura V.$490,000, 2 Davidson Rd, Cossette, Scott D, to Brindisi, John, and Cossette, Erin.$485,000, 5 Rankin St, Bishop, Brendan J, to Kibaru, Matthew.$445,000, 152 Coolidge Rd, Harvey, Carol P, to Leuenberger, Gary M.$445,000, 28 Stebbins St, Dinh, Thuy, to Boateng, Kwaku.$445,000, 50 Mower St, Kelley Diahann F Est, and Landers, Gail F, to Gersbacher, Thomas, and Gersbacher, Rebecca.$440,000, Myrick Ave, Ramadan, Mohammed Z, to Kendall Homes Inc.$425,000, 18 Onset St, Power, Elizabeth A, and Orlando, Brian L, to Grant, Elijah, and Soleap, Monirot.$420,000, 8-A Onset St, Melendez, Jaime, to Fosu, James O.$410,000, 10 Windemere Rd, Rushton, Frederick S, and Rushton, Patricia A, to Cusworth, Jessica, and Connors, Tyler.$410,000, 6 4th St, Nderitu, Alexander, to Ofosuhene-Rivera, Agnes, and Addo, Michell A.$400,000, 40 Arbutus Rd, Guzman, Alyssa, and Guzman, Rafael, to Mcgrath, Megan, and Capone, Jennifer.$393,000, 169 Uncatena Ave, Miller Jane Ellen Est, and Blondin, John A, to Franklin, Randy, and Williams, Sierra.$385,000, 128 Puritan Ave, Delia, Cecile A, to Gold Star Builders Inc.$385,000, 130 Puritan Ave, Delia, Cecile A, to Gold Star Builders Inc.$380,000, 607 Cambridge St #1, Pro-Painting Inc, to Belding, Ethan.$377,000, 100 Saint Nicholas Ave, Tambolleo Noella E Est, and Martelli, Cynthia A, to Shepard, John W, and Woolery, William.$369,000, 175 Hamilton St, Berube, Jared, to Pepple, Jessica R.$360,000, 29 Birch Hill Rd, Messier, Carol M, to Turgeon, Raelyn K, and Tracy, Matthew R.$360,000, 6 Isabella St, Lavallee, Sheila M, to Lavallee, Faith A.$355,000, 1 Uncatena Ave, Fredella, Christopher L, and Bradford, Martha F, to Hardial, Hemant, and Hardial, Michelle.$355,000, 31 Joseph St, Racicot Jr, James W, to Talabi, Tolulope O.$329,000, 32 Moreland St, Richard Ronald P Est, and Richard, Jonathan A, to Joseph, Barbara A, and Joseph, Kevin.$325,000, 270 Sunderland Rd #42, Ortega, Cristina M, and Ortega, Derlyn A, to Sells, Alexandria.$325,000, 519 Lake Ave, Daigneault, Virginia A, to Dearaujo, Anthony, and Dearaujo, Celma.$305,001, 24 Proctor St, First Landing Invs LLC, to Changdito LLC.$300,000, 194 Grand St, Le, Tan C, to Nguyen, Ngoctrang T.$295,000, 24 Proctor St, Mcgorty, Ryan M, to First Landing Invs LLC.$259,000, 31 Potomska St, Fournier, Blanche L, and Newrez LLC, to Metropolitan Life Ins Co.$252,000, 61 Sunderland Rd, Prunier Norman George Est, and Brunelle, Christine C, to Kismith LLC.$240,100, 160 Fremont St #237, Mclaughlin, Deirdre S, to Dawson, Connor B.$176,000, 80 Stanton St #28, Mai, Zhiming, and Feng, Shaohuan, to Zoebisch, Robert C, and Zoebisch, Linda.$170,000, 47 Barrows Rd, Premier Prop Group LLC, to Maxwell Rt, and Capurso, Michael.$120,000, Holden St, 15 Holden Street Nt, and Connolly Sr, Charles T, to Aaam Corp.$55,408, 56 Heywood St #56, Dacosta, Noeli A, and Ribeiro, Francisco G, to Ribeiro, Francisco T, and Ribeiro, Alexandre P.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Dec. 24