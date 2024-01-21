Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Jan. 21

Ashburnham

$450,800, 20 High St, Blast-Tech Inc, to Solano, Gelvis.$315,000, 29 Lakeshore Dr, Flight, Robert S, to Marple, Andrew.$115,000, 13 Page Ave, Fisher, Mark D, to Atwood, Joanne L.

Ashby

$543,000, 130 Wheeler Rd, Simmons, Benjamin S, and Simmons, Marcia K, to Chinyanga, Phyllis.

Athol

$300,000, 497 Pleasant St, Arpino, Sally A, to Leblanc, Paul.$92,444, 189 Walnut St, Richards, Walter B, and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr, to Abfs Mtg Loan T 2001-3, and Bk Of Ny Mellon Tr.$28,300, Lyons Hill Rd #1, 4m Athol T, and Mongeau, Peter E, to Cote, Ronny R, and Cote, Robin E.

Auburn

$700,000, 30 Lamper Hill Rd, Mdc Rt, and Carlson, David S, to Maple Tree Holdings LLC.$700,000, 32 Lamper Hill Rd, Mdc Rt, and Carlson, David S, to Maple Tree Holdings LLC.$700,000, Burnett St, Mdc Rt, and Carlson, David S, to Maple Tree Holdings LLC.$480,000, 36 Barbara Ave, Elaine R Kilinski RET, and Kilinski, Elaine R, to Jermyn, Kevin, and Jermyn, Patricia.$475,000, 5 Arrowhead Ave, Petro, Paul B, and Petro, Laurie F, to Jwerh, Halema, and Khazal, Zahra S.$427,500, 320 Pakachoag St, C M L Cusson Testamentary, and Guerin, Diane C, to Russell, Katie, and Russell, Kyle.$295,000, 9 Westwood Dr, Rmac T Series 2016-Ctt, and Us Bank Na Tr, to Ninteau, Tammy.$250,000, 12 S Edlin St, Phillips, Eleanor, to Cac Properties LLC.

Barre

$455,000, 176 Oakham Rd, Louis, Emouse, and Altidor, Joseph, to Beltran, Kevin, and Beltran, Marissa.$419,900, 165 Oakham Rd, New England Hm Buyers LLC, to Marciano, Kenneth, and Marciano, Morgan.$200,000, 8 Elm St S, Harding, Jason D, and Weinberg, Taryn L, to Gaudette, Edward, and Walker, Lynn.$175,000, 100 Main St, Caruso Nt, and Caruso, John J, to Caruso, Katie L.

Blackstone

$300,000, 1 Dollard St, Leo H Martinelli RET, and Martinelli, Richard J, to Martinelli, Richard J, and Martinelli, Rita L.

Bolton

$212,000, 47 Sunset Ridge Ln #47, Marcotte, Robert, and Marcotte, Doris, to Ringuette, Cory R.

Boylston

$480,000, 360 Mile Hill Rd, Nosek Lorraine M Est, and Dyer, Judith A, to Dyer, Laura, and Heidebrecht, Andrew S.$375,000, 620 Edgebrook Dr #620, White, Steven W, and White, Kara R, to Grillo, Tiffani.

Brimfield

$165,000, 1477 Dunhamtown Brimfield Rd, Resi Asset Mtg Pro 2006-E, and Us Bank Na Tr, to Anischik, Richard.

Brookfield

$320,000, 4 Boyes Ave, Renfrew, Michelle Y, and Barnard, Denise, to Rainey, Dylan A.

Charlton

$5,500,000, 130 Sturbridge Rd, Jencent LLC, to Premier Trailers LLC.$580,000, 86 E Baylies Rd, Oja, Joanne I, to Dion Jr, John A.

Clinton

$507,000, 7 Bourne St, Nim Investments LLC, to Candido, Sergio, and Miguel, Marisete A.$440,000, 214 Ridgefield Cir #B, Murra, Heath A, and Murra, Magdalena M, to Pathak, Jawahar, and Pathak, Pallavi.

Douglas

$459,900, 10 Nautical Way #10, Northbrown LLC, to Intinarelli, James, and Intinarelli, Kerry.$320,000, 418 NE Main St, Gerani, Diana M, to Khalil, Tariq, and Khalil, Bano F.$222,520, 17 Arnold Rd, Florida Mass Prop LLC, and Ef Mortgage LLC, to Ef Holdco Wre Reo Assets.

Dudley

$547,250, 2 Par 5 Ln #2, Country Club Acres LLC, to Gervasi, Richard A, and Gervasi, Catherine M.$395,000, 9 Ridge Dr, Comptois, Sean R, to Zamora, Victor H.$371,000, 323 Mason Rd Ext, Weldon, Douglas J, to Colby, Marissa J.

Fitchburg

$500,000, 25 Summit St, Isenberg Realty LLC, to Doodle Land LLC.$428,000, 119 Albee St, Ortiz, Karina, to Francis, Jhonny J.$405,000, 535 South St #21-2D, Hathaway Lt, and Hathaway, Bonita M, to Strong Jr, Kenneth E, and Duval, Donna.$400,000, 147-153 Westminster St, Dunbar, David, and Dunbar, Kathleen, to 147 Westminster St LLC.$400,000, 22 Vernon St, Beech 1012 TLLC, to Medrano, Jonathan M, and Medrano, Natalie M.$400,000, 34 Beacon St, Andrienne G Clark RET, and Clark, Andrienne G, to Polynice-Volcy, Verlaine.$390,000, 890 Fisher Rd, Goodwin, Max, to Frederick, Andrew D, and Frederick, Caryn N.$375,000, 52 Forest St, Renda, Armando, to Tchanang, Raoul.$347,000, 70 Belgian Way #70, Richard, Gregory T, to Hergert, Kimberly A.

Gardner

$400,000, 350 W Broadway, Russo-Mitchell, Maria, and Russo, John P, to Collette, Joseph, and Collette, Gary.$250,000, 260 West St, Leahy, Elizabeth M, to Albert, Angela.$249,900, 23 Olde Colonial Dr #2, Tarr, William G, and Arsenault, Cheyanne, to Langford, Laurinda R.$125,000, 307 Park St, Dwyer, Robert A, to Bombay LLC.

Grafton

$425,000, 205 Old Westboro Rd, Startzenbach, Laura M, to Burke, Michael, and Hendricks, Kelly.$375,000, 37 Samuel Dr #37, Spencer, Colin J, and Goodness, Tracie, to Colon, Solimar R.

Hardwick

$180,000, 67-69 Petersham Rd, Eagle Hl Fndtn Of Ma Inc, to Seymour 3rd, Herbert F.

Harvard

$1,007,000, 62 W Bare Hill Rd, Arthur J Mcevily T, and Mcevily, Arthur J, to Briggs, Martin A, and Hare, Danielle K.$580,000, 97 Old Mill Rd, Batchelder, Helen J, and Sullivan, Gerald P, to Jmrenda Holdings LLC.

Holden

$844,982, 1 Stephanie Dr, Jackson Woods Invs LLC, to Robinson, Zachary, and Robinson, Alexis.$480,000, 166 Highland Ave, Bucciaglia, Marissa, and Beltran, Kevin, to Dauderis, Paul, and Dauderis, Peter.$380,000, 65 Scenic Dr, Openshaw Ft, and Openshaw, Kenneth W, to Thomas, Jessie.

Holland

$183,000, 10 Barclay St, Lesbirel, Peter, and Lesbirel, Petra, to Downey, Christopher, and Downey, Deborah B.

Hopedale

$400,000, 69 Laurelwood Dr #69, Calabrese, Vanessa, to Bishop, Cynthia G.

Hubbardston

$425,000, 130 New Westminster Rd, Bettro, Joseph R, and Bettro, Sheila, to Holden, Nathaniel T, and Holden, Hailey M.$401,000, 56 Dogwood Rd N, Bingham, Kristen, to Dinoia, Jayson P.

Hudson

$39,500,000, 307 Central St, J Hudson Owner LLC, to Ta Central Fee Owner LLC.$555,000, 7 Dover Cir, Shea, Martha, to Murra, Heath, and Murra, Magdalena M.$330,000, 278 Manning St #1302, Wescott, Kyle, and Wescott, Michele, to Starns, Jacqueline, and Starns, Thomas.

Lancaster

$720,000, 340 Fort Pond Rd, Philbin, Mark T, and Philbin, Juliana, to Cadigan, Christopher R, and Cadigan, Carly A.

Leicester

$590,000, 612 Henshaw St, Chartier, Elaine L, to Hoare, Thomas E.$570,000, 407 Pleasant St, Java Development LLC, to Santos, Virgen E, and Santos Jr, Angel L.$443,000, 73 Waite St, Armstead, Woodson L, to Medina, Lisa M.$405,000, 4 Elmwood Ave, Henrichon, Melynda, and Divoll, Carlene, to Thompson, Keith A.

Leominster

$705,000, 176 Lancaster St, Km O1 Realty LLC, to Zuniga, Donato, and Zuniga, Olga.$699,999, 102 Hudson St, Mcdonald, Joshua J, and Anderson, Danielle J, to Mao, Ny.$625,000, 54 Biscuit Hill Dr, Mccole, Thomas P, and Osachuk, Sirpa M, to Whittaker, Sharon M, and Weil, Tina L.$549,000, 20 Penny Ln, Morris, Bradd A, and Morris, Laura Z, to Clarke, Rebecca T.$452,000, 58 Lincoln Ter, Acevedo, Jose, and Ocasio, Lourdes, to Elysse, Woodjny D, and Elysse, Wilda M.$369,900, 40 Moore St, Bay Flow LLC, to Peralta, Brittny, and Novelli, Dominic.$360,000, 227 Union St, Brown, Keith O, to Bhardwaj, Surinder, and Bhardwaj, Poonam.$350,000, 39 Glenwood Dr, Cade, Susan W, to Bailey, David, and Bailey, Kate.$305,000, 92 Birchcroft Rd, Kelly, Linda, to Redhorse Properties LLC.$189,900, 593 Main St #LL2, Nanci M Welch RET, and Welch, Nanci M, to Heath, Jo-Ellen.$170,000, 740 Central St #F18, Brene, Ethel, to Baheta, Gizachew, and Serda, Gela.$135,842, 260 Day St, Weiner, Stacia M, to Macdonald, Bryan P.

Lunenburg

$535,000, 612 Lancaster Ave, Kilbourn, Walton G, and Kilbourn, Joan M, to Shea, Martha A, and Shea, Devon.$340,000, 79 W Street Ter, Murphy, Susan D, to Lundgren, Karl C, and Lundgren, Meagan.

Marlborough

$1,200,000, 768 Hemenway St, S & Grace Edmondson T, and Frazor Titus LLC Tr, to Ravenswood Properties Inc.$1,128,750, 188 Stearns Rd, 188 Stearns Ma LLC, to Achi, Ikenna, and Achi, Kortney.$1,080,000, 333 Concord Rd, 333 Concord Road LLC, to Singh, Ashutosh Y, and Kunder, Sneha R.$675,000, 73 Millham St, Dcmb Properties LLC, to Dacosta, Gleidison A, and Costa, Laura.$580,000, 494 Lincoln St, Wang, Yanbin, and Meng, Jiangsha, to Pruller, Erich, and Pruller, Carmen V.$525,000, 12 Evelina Dr, Dcmb Properties LLC, to Curtin, Paul, and Peterson, Jamie.$473,000, 353 Pleasant St #353, Blair, Dennis P, and Blair, Cheryl A, to Peirce, Ryan, and Meaney, Jennifer.$445,000, 23 Hurley Cir, Li, Hua, to Grenier, Kristopher R, and Leonard, Mellie.$388,000, 64 Crystal Brook Way #A, Craig, Janet L, and Collazzo, Suzanne L, to Mccurley, Paul.$252,000, 688 Boston Post Rd E #128, Mahdavi, Seyedamirhossein, to Farmer, David M, and Farmer, Beilila.$220,000, 689 Pleasant St, Joyce Beauchemin Rt, and Beauchemin, Timothy L, to Prolim Development Corp.

Milford

$584,900, 1 Panda Ct #1, F&D Ctrl Realty Corp Inc, to Swarthout, James A, and Swarthout, Mary A.$419,000, 95 Prospect St, Bukenya, Dennis P, and Nambooze, Gorret, to Pereira, Wilson C.$379,900, 94 S Main St #A, Tolentino, Any S, and Fernandes, Wallanys, to Peichoto, Marcio J.$367,500, 27 Country Club Ln #B, Dolan, Alison M, and Feeley, Michael A, to Morcone, Kristen.$355,000, 39 Hayward St, Julian Sr David T Est, and Julian, Jacquelyn, to Auqui, Maria M.

Millbury

$545,000, 42-A&B Sutton Rd, Oleary, Barbara A, and Oleary, William J, to 42 Sutton Road Rt, and Welch, Michelle M.$455,000, 2 Witter Ln, Thomas Jane B Est, and Porter, Elizabeth J, to Milano, Matthew T, and Milano, Erin E.$440,000, 6 Barbara Ave, Galotti, Nicholas, to Coleman, Larnel, and Coleman Jr, Sam F.$410,000, 20-A&B Grove St, Carrignan, Robert L, and Carrignan, Helen M, to Ventura, Luis, and Ventura, Mayra A.

Millville

$480,000, 35 Lincoln St, Benedict, Alex, to Ventura, Xiomara B.

North Brookfield

$95,000, 28 Forest St, Martin, Timothy W, to Quest TCo.

Northborough

$900,000, 26 Alcott Dr, Clancy, John W, and Clancy, Heather M, to Foor, Robert D, and Joury, Amal-Noor.$750,000, 48 W Main St, 48 West Main LLC, to Sayde Realty LLC.$725,000, 36 Maynard St, Linda Hardy Ft, and Hardy, Linda, to Warren, Wade M, and Simon, Joyce M.$685,000, 93 Maple Ln, Gebo Rt, and Gebo, Christopher T, to Zulevi, Rachel J, and Zulevi, Barr.$600,000, 51 Shady Lane Ave, Cassidy, Timothy J, and Cassidy, Linda M, to Ma, Diane T, and Esposito, Michael P.$395,000, 23 Summer St, Rita A Shea Irret, and Messer, Karen, to Abbott, Dylan C, and Harrigan, Kylie R.

Northbridge

$505,000, 34-36 Church Ave, V&j LLC, to Santana, Misael, and Santillan, Mariana.$380,000, 304 Pollard Rd, Ebbeling, Edward G, and Ebbeling, Michelle A, to Ebbeling, Ryan.

Orange

$707,500, 30 Boyden Rd, Boyden Rd Rt, and Rivers, Peter A, to Parker Jr, Davold, and Parker, Diane.$305,000, 185 Memory Ln, Ollendorf, Jaime L, to Burnett, Melissa A.$260,000, 28 Hayden St, Barilone, John B, to Polan Jr, William F, and Polan, Barbara.$225,000, 212 Holtshire Rd, Virginia Realty Inc, to Andino, Ana G.$23,500, Logan Ave, Hayden Jr, Elwyn C, and Hayden, Elaine, to Dvk LLC.

Oxford

$1,225,000, 63 Depot Rd #63, Dupont, Michael D, to Freckle International LLC.$1,225,000, 65 Depot Rd #A, Dupont, Michael D, to Freckle International LLC.$1,225,000, 65 Depot Rd #B, Dupont, Michael D, to Freckle International LLC.$1,225,000, 67 Depot Rd #67, Dupont, Michael D, to Freckle International LLC.$1,225,000, 69 Depot Rd #69, Dupont, Michael D, to Freckle International LLC.$320,000, 70 Pleasant St #52, Gosselin, Louis, and Gosselin, Donna, to Johnson, Douglas P.$305,000, 13 Harwood St, Boudreau, Deborah J, to Nydam, April E, and Nydam 2nd, Henry A.$15,000, Old Southbridge Rd, Boisvere Jr, Franklin G, and Boisvere, Patricia L, to Dziembowski, Stephen, and Dziembowski, Arthur.

Paxton

$460,000, 1 Woodland Dr, Macronald Barbara A Est, and Erickson, Debbie, to Qendro, Evis, and Pashko, Renato.$240,000, 2 Richards Ave, Pauline Richard Sage T, and Sage, Joseph A, to M Emery-Le RETirement T, and Emery-Le, Myai.$202,125, 6 Main Ave, Bouley, Roger, and Bouley, Lisa M, to Eccleston, Jeremy A.

Phillipston

$385,000, 10 Whitney Rd, Duguay, Briana L, and Egan, Shane, to Demuro-Miller, Sky, and Collins, Kathleen.$130,000, Whitney Rd, Whiting RET, and Pratt, Kim, to Whiting, Scott.$93,000, 150 Baldwinville Rd, Armin, Rosella D, to Araway, Nancy K.$85,000, Whitney Rd #A, Whiting RET, and Pratt, Kim, to Pratt, Kim E, and Pratt, Russell G.$70,000, Ward Hill Rd, Couture, Steven, and Couture, Sandy, to Paras, Daniel, and Paras, Olivia.

Princeton

$39,135, Brooks Station Rd (off), Princeton Land T, to Hamory, Bruce, and Beech, Kristen.$39,135, Worcester Rd, Princeton Land T, to Hamory, Bruce, and Beech, Kristen.$26,090, Brooks Station Rd (off), Princeton Land T, to Milliken, Troy E, and Milliken, Jessica C.$26,090, Worcester Rd, Princeton Land T, to Milliken, Troy E, and Milliken, Jessica C.$10,436, Brooks Station Rd (off), Princeton Land T, to Fernando, Wannakuwatte.$10,436, Worcester Rd, Princeton Land T, to Fernando, Wannakuwatte.

Rutland

$649,000, 290 Glenwood Rd, M A Elbag Bldg Contractor, to Goodness, Tracie M, and Spencer, Colin J.$562,580, 7 Arrowhead Way, Stoney Brook Estates LLC, to Bosompem, Yaw, and Bosompem, Rebecca K.

Shrewsbury

$833,000, 4 Wheelock Rd, Olson, Robert W, and Stewart-Olson, Tammy A, to Galotti 3rd, Nicholas P, and Galotti, Lauren A.$640,000, 6 Shearson Dr, Berglund, Jay E, and Berglund, Susan M, to Selvaraj, Gayathri, and Nachimuthu, Veerendiran.$515,000, 81 Harrington Farms Way #81, Antalek, Paul R, to Dutta, Soham, and Majumder, Payal.$460,000, 62 Longfellow Rd, Duca, Donna L, to Ma Nh Home Buyers LLC.$315,000, 22 Williamsburg Ct #2, Bhamra, Shimpy, to Antalek, Paul R.$230,000, 6 Shrewsbury Green Dr #K, Bhat, Prabhakara B, and Bhat, Vijay, to Yuan, Haitao, and Yang, Suping.

Southborough

$1,350,000, 4 Brookside Rd, Diamond Rt, and Goldstein, Francine, to Trivedi, Rushikesh A, and Liao, Xiangyu.$1,137,647, 28 Turnpike Rd, Apima 1 LLC, to Carter, Kirk A, and Carter, A P.$875,000, 40 Bigelow Rd, Lefavour, Clark W, and Lefavour, Valarie, to Yuan, Yiyuan.$800,742, 117 Carriage Hill Cir #117, Chason Rt, and Chason, Jacqueline S, to Lefavour, Clark W, and Lefavour, Valarie M.

Southbridge

$500,000, 152 Brentwood Dr, Gervasi, Richard A, and Gervasi, Catherine M, to Desharnais, Minhthu, and Desharnais, Jacob L.$490,000, 5 Bowlen Ave, Chlapowski, Tracey T, to Asongwed, Ismail.$470,000, 1047 Dennison Dr, Rosa, Marcos A, and Reyes, Deymi, to Guivas, William, and Guivas, Iliana.$300,000, 322 Worcester St, Miele, Joseph V, to Premier Rc Properties LLC.

Spencer

$349,000, 2 Mcdonald St, Hoare, Thomas E, to Moore, James E.$250,000, 45 Church St, Youssef, Samia, to Demartinez, Yolanda C.

Sturbridge

$1,100,000, 446 Main St, Ying, Dong Y, and Ying, Chin L, to Chen, Dan, and Ren, Jinxiang.$478,500, 4 Crescent Way #4, Rougemont, Joan M, to Haddad, Candace L.$344,500, 493 Leadmine Rd, Ellen J Maguire RET, and Maguire, Michael T, to Michael T Maguire RET, and Maguire, Michael T.$320,000, 7 Village Grn #7, Nowak, Sharon A, to Eisnor, Steven G.

Sutton

$600,000, 60 Griggs Rd, Bousquet, Rene M, to Peloquin, Daniel, and Peloquin, Colleen.

Templeton

$150,000, 36 Prospect St, Callan, Marianne, to Rollins, Scott A.$55,000, Barre Rd, Barnes, Charles W, and Barnes, Mary R, to Mayhan, Trevor, and Mayhan, Madison.

Townsend

$25,000, 91 Wallace Hill Rd, Shepherd, Gary, to Amadon Lt, and Amadon, Kenneth G.

Uxbridge

$2,600,000, 400 West St, Pro Storage Group Inc, to All Purpose Storage Uxbri.$2,600,000, 400-R West St, Pro Storage Group Inc, to All Purpose Storage Uxbri.$625,299, 9 Walter Edwards St #9, Ohearne Forest Glen LLC, to Belanger, Daniel, and Belanger, Nancy.$418,500, 42 Country Squire Rd #42, Richardson, Aaron, and Richardson, Nancy J, to Rowan, John, and Rowan, Patricia.$400,000, 6 Morrison St, Clancy, James R, and Bellavance, Samantha R, to Baez-Sughrue, Kazandra, and Quinones, Jeremy.

Ware

@$475,000, 9 Walter Dr, Shea-Kettles, Jennifer D, and Kettles, Adam M, to Collette, Daniel L, and Collette, Stacy A.$330,000, 54 Old Gilbertville Rd, Slattery Sr George C Est, and Szcygiel, Dawn G, to Goodfield, Tyle, and Stewart, Toni.$316,000, 83 Beaver Lake Rd, Collette, Stace A, and Collette, Daniel L, to Crevier, Jacob F, and Collette, Dannielle Z.$250,000, 78 Aspen St, Ellithorpe, Robert D, and Ellithorpe, Denise, to Santa, Rolando B, and Santa, Janixa.$168,000, 24 High St, Curboy, Brian, to Cifizzari, Jacob.

Warren

$245,000, 20 Carpenter St, Maloney, Tyler, to Peter, Dean S.$137,500, 23 Pleasant St, Lsf9 Master Part T, and U S Bank TNa Tr, to Hoffman, Nicholas, and Hoffman, Sherri.$75,000, 91 Southbridge Rd, Ponusky, Gail, to Park, Angela M.$20,000, Cronin Rd, Camsad Builders LLC, to Paquette Bro Contracting.

Webster

$705,000, 118 Upper Gore Rd, Gonzales, Cristhian C, and Prachniak, Corey, to Dementiev, Alexey A.$490,900, 7 Rainville Ave, 7 Rainville Ave Webster L, to Carranza, Paola V, and Carranza, Gloria.$329,000, 131 Lakeside Ave, Sterczala, Sharon A, and Stone, Jeffrey J, to Tambolleo, Gary F, and Tambolleo, Peggy D.$316,000, 6 Freeman Ave, Gerhard, Peter, and Clauson, Arica, to Desrosiers, Paige, and Kamer, Keith M.$226,500, 27 Dresser St, Lehman Xs T, and U S Bank Na Tr, to Amer Painting & Improveme.

West Boylston

$453,500, 103 Lancaster St, Erickson, Kenneth R, and Erickson, Lauren P, to Burkhardt, Colleen.

West Brookfield

$480,000, 15 Forest Dr, Braconnier, Craig, and Braconnier, Christine, to Morris, Scott.$372,000, 131 Wigwam Rd, Button 2nd, Alton P, to Brunelle, Ellen.

Westborough

$730,000, 6 Crestview Dr, Pasternak, Christine G, to Glotova, Irina V, and Loriga, Roberto.$560,000, 4 Green St, Racht, E D, to Alevizakos, Eleni E.$545,995, 4301 Peters Farm Way #4301, Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC, to Woods, Ellen R.$350,000, 55 Belknap St, Mcglory Evelyn M Est, and Mcglory 3rd, Clifton R, to Singh, Amardeep.

Winchendon

$552,000, 39 Doyle Ave, Asher Construction LLC, to Moccia, Cody, and Moccia, Brittany L.$446,000, 15 Town Farm Rd, Vincent D Leger T, and Nye, Carolyn, to Doucette, Matthew.$400,000, 5 High St, Michelson, Natasha M, to Foster, Sarah E, and Mccutcheon, Isaiah R.$45,000, 291 Ash St, Paul Beverly Est, and Goewey, Richard, to Dow, John E, and Dow, Peggy L.

Worcester

$41,400,000, 600 Main St, Skymark Owner LLC, and Ak Skymark LLC, to 600 Tic Owner I LLC, and 600 Tic Owner Ii LLC.$1,575,000, 591 Lincoln St, Kazarian, Edward L, and Kazarian, Sally L, to Bokk Properties LLC.$850,000, 48 Houghton St, Lion Turtle LLC, to Odegbile, Olufemi O, and Odegbile, Ajoke A.$710,000, 14 Preston St, Rivera, Alberto, and Rivera, Wanda I, to Brutus, Christa M, and Madrigal, Daniel.$705,000, 49 Crystal St, Meehan, Mark T, and Kiritsy, Christopher, to Luc, Thu A, and Shah, Tejas J.$670,000, 88 Plantation St, Dominguez, Michael, and Fraser, Amy, to Meko, Marie.$650,000, 1 Freeland Ter, Panesso, Juan G, to Amoah, Michael.$635,000, 73 Merrick St, Sever Street Dev LLC, to Merrick At The Square LLC.$575,000, 148 Lincoln St, Rice, James, to Ribeiro, Magno G.$570,000, 29 Solferino St, Medina, Lisa H, to Gibson Jr, Glenn P, and Gibson, Kayley J.$525,000, 39 Richards St, Tran, Kristen, and Gabis, Samuel D, to Deng, Michael Y.$525,000, 81 Alvarado Ave, 81 Alvarado Ave Rt, and Wilder, Maryann V, to Ahsan, Sameul.$500,000, 45 Modoc St, St Anthony Realty LLC, to Aloch, Hussam.$475,000, 47 Dillon St, A W Jr & S D Saunders RET, and Saunders Jr, Alan W, to Levin, Donna A.$450,000, 16-A Taunton St, Gold Star Builders Inc, to Frimpong, George, and Kyekyeku, John O.$450,000, 45 Meola Ave, Olszewski, Zbigniew A, and Olszewski, Halina, to Boateng, Richard.$440,000, 3 Clason Rd, Sandoval, Anthony G, to Baker, Nader, and Baker, Tasneem.$420,000, 30 Hulbert Rd, Morana, Mark A, and Morana, Vivienne A, to Gyamfi, Augustine.$407,500, 65 Lake Ave #203, Brown, Diane C, to M Homes LLC.$400,000, 1032 Southbridge St, Reidy, Sean P, and Reidy, Nicolle, to Aldayoub, Wael, and Ananbeh, Mohammad.$400,000, 74 Waterford Dr #74, Allard-Westerman Rt, and Allard, Ronald P, to Laprade Irt, and Laprade, Joshua L.$400,000, 78 Brigham Rd, Carroll, Alta, to Metohu, Klajd.$385,000, 211 W Mountain St, Burbank, John J, and Burbank, Kelyam, to Shotsberger, Kyle.$381,000, 31 Colby Ave, Warren Steven Est, and Warren, Paul F, to Golden Lotus LLC.$380,000, 49 Dutton St, Roy, Henry F, to Cembrola, Matthew.$373,000, 24 Nelson Park Dr, Viera, Lindsay A, and Viera, Justin M, to Noyes, Grace.$355,000, 131 Saint Louis St, Gentilucci, Molly, to Brown, Jonathan.$340,000, 18 Abington St, Cotto, Josue, and Vaz, Martha E, to Antwi, Osei.$340,000, 6 Proctor St, Rivera, Manuel, to Chen, Bin.$240,000, 469 Grove St #2, Charchaflian, Hovig, to Vartanian, James.$210,000, 18 Wrentham Rd #210, Wilson, Lucy W, to Pauly, Sony, and Anthony, Komiya.$61,000, 85 Natural History Dr, Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb8, and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc, to Betul Investments LLC.$50,000, 18 Waite St, Phan, Thoi T, to Quach, Khang D.$50,000, 543 Grafton St, Phan, Thoi, to Le, Anhvy.$50,000, 92 Fairfax Rd, Phan, Thoi, to Le, Thuymi.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Jan. 21