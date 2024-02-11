Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Feb. 11

Red Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of House.

Ashburnham

$20,000, Lake Haven Ln, Duguay, Terrence, to Orenstein, Benjamin J.$20,000, Russell Hill Rd (SS), Rice, Robin, and Rice, Christopher I, to Flanagan, Rebecca R.

Athol

$300,000, 165 Victoria Ave, W R Cole Ft, and Cole, Maria C, to Beaton, Kelly A.$299,900, 531 Chestnut St, Bergeron, David, to Lambert, Jasmine A, and Phonthipsavath, Gene B.$205,000, 59 Highland Ave, Waterfall Victoria Granto, to Mcguirk, Robert P.$101,000, 99 Goddard St, Batchelder, Steven R, and Midfirst Bank, to 99 Goddard Street LLC.

Auburn

$500,000, 177 Boyce St, Georges, Jimmy, to Raposa, Erik J, and Raposa, Kelinyer.$382,000, 13 Mount View Ave, Lanni, Joseph S, and Teli, Margaret S, to Lane, Traci R, and Oleary, Maria.

Barre

$455,000, 278 Sheldon Rd, Reynolds Sharon A Est, and Reynolds, Richard F, to Judd, Ryan P, and Judd, Jessica D.$434,900, 32 Sheldon Rd, Fleming, Donna M, to Romanski, Jennifer.$375,000, 299 South St, Brewer Jr, John D, to Kelly, Sean T, and Kelly, Rebecca M.$178,000, 10 Trafalgar Sq #10, Terkanian Bro Realty LLC, to Trenholm 3rd, Donald R.

Blackstone

$660,000, 9 Castagnaro Way, Tomasetta, Anthony, to Oconnell, Casey, and Chevalier, Neena.$285,012, 162 Blackstone St, Bertnell Realty Inc, to Martinez, Jose.

Bolton

$3,091,500, Main St #2, Bolton Office Park LLC, to Alta Nashoba Vly Owner LL.

Boylston

$650,000, 382 Central St, Kulik, Adam, and Kulik, Rachel E, to Nikolov, Nikola, and Atanasova, Ekaterina.

Brimfield

$252,000, 87 Lyman Barnes Rd, Dirosario Sr, Paul L, and Bank Of America NA, to Fredap RT, and Daprato, Alfred.$50,000, Holland Rd, Benoit, Joshua, to Wu, Jiasheng.$28,000, Holland Rd, Friends Of The Brimfield, to Benoit, Joshua.

Charlton

$489,000, 53 Number 10 Schoolhouse Rd, Lotti, Natalie G, to Torchia 2nd, Joseph G.

Clinton

$576,000, 39-43 Washington St, J & Kathleen Sargent Rlty, to Pittol, Vanderlando, and Pittol, Maria L.$500,000, 920 Ridgefield Cir #D, Newell, Rick D, and Newell, Patricia A, to Newell, Scott, and Zanca, Cynthia.$499,138, 51 Rigby St, Beary Jr, John E, and Beary, Marcia, to Phh Mortgage Corp, and Deutsche Bk Natl T Co Tr.$384,900, 3304 Briarwood Vlg #3304, Woodlands View LLC, to George, Gregory R.$300,000, 100 Larch St, Les, Edward T, to Dubois, Sydney.

Douglas

$400,000, 615 NW Main St, Rivera, Robin, to Magnusson, Jason.$389,000, Main St, Palmer, Gregory, to Scharl, Carolyn, and Lundstrom, Seth J.

Dudley

$595,000, 40 Lakeview Ave, Conner Land TLLC, to Vo, Thao.

East Brookfield

$449,400, 117 Baker Hill Rd, Arnold, Corey W, and Bennet, Jean W, to Barker, Miranda, and Cormier, Ryan.

Fitchburg

$600,000, 70-72 Walnut St, Borges, Rafael K, to Acevedo, Alenny.$575,000, 119 Clarendon St, Sanchez-Pratts, Rose M, to Augusta, Dante.$460,000, 12 Foster St, Bradley Calvillo Lt, and Bradley, Dennis A, to Carabajal-Molinari, Gisel.$440,000, 29 Bishop Rd, Tetreault, Matthew J, and Tetreault, Alison, to Pathammavong, Lafee, and Komprathoum, Jason.$425,000, 60 Granite St, Silva, Julia E, to Soto, Osminda R.$400,000, 50 Forest St, Hernandez Family Rlty LLC, to Perez, Santiago M, and Caba-Ramos, Maria A.$290,000, 31 Patriot Rd #31, 31 Patriot Road Rt, and Couture, Ruth A, to Oppong, Francis K.$190,000, 8 School St, Valdez, Luis A, and Valdez, Denise R, to G & B Industries LLC.

Gardner

$510,000, Conant St, Con-Nic Apartments LLC, to Britt, Lawrence B.$360,000, 90 Kendall Pond W, V&j LLC, to Faneuff, Keith, and Faneuff, Michelle.$200,000, 249 S Main St, Rbdb LLC, to Simplified Re Hldg Grp LL.

Grafton

$675,000, 20 Christopher Dr, Dinaro, C E, and Dinaro, Elizabeth A, to Vedakkedath, Deepesh K, and Nair, Soumya K.$650,000, 59 Pleasant St, Wasiuk, Joseph, to 59 Pleasant St Prop LLC.

Harvard

$1,028,295, 203 Ayer Rd #A, Wheeler Realty LLC, to Chern Rt, and Chern, Yvonne.$1,000,000, 204 Ayer Rd, 204 Ayer Road LLC, to Harvard Lanes Realty LLC.

Holden

$1,280,000, Chapin Rd (off), Louise H Howatt T, and Wilson, Nancy H, to Holden Town Of.$625,000, 411 Salisbury St, Murley, Lorraine, to Hernandez, Beth, and Hernandez, Pablo.$505,500, 87 Winthrop Ln, Tessier, Albert G, and Tessier, Amy B, to Licameli, Gary.$400,500, 389 Main St, Coakley, Matthew, and Coakley, Holly-Anne, to Amanya, Diana, and Asiimwe, Innocent.$317,500, 10 Oak Crest Rd, Lavengood, Tracy E, to Karam, David.

Hopedale

$805,000, 4 Country Club Ln, Mahon, Daniel, and Mahon, Briana M, to Keddy, Sarah M.

Hubbardston

$620,000, 28 Hale Rd, Lapierre, Peter, and Lapierre, Karen, to Quinn, Ryan T, and Quinn, Madison.$370,000, 26 Kruse Rd, Beauvais, Carol A, to Little Bear Tree Farm LLC.

Hudson

$840,000, 289 River Rd, Black Pearl Dev Group LLC, to James, Blossom P, and James, Shibu.$770,000, 26 Marlboro St, Downing, Gina M, and Downing, James E, to Socha, Jennifer C, and Socha, David T.$500,000, 7 Strawberry Ln #C, Mtm Ft, and Mangan, Marie T, to Ramachandra, Krishna, and Ramachandra, Uma.$278,766, 425 Main St #8C, Hadrych, Evangeline M, and Fed Hm Loan Mtg Corp Tr, to Seasoned Credit Risk T, and Fed Hm Loan Mtg Corp Tr.

Leominster

$599,000, 91 Central St, Jaks Realty Corp, to Cr Realty LLC.$490,000, 286 Water St, Martins, Lindamar O, and Martins, Francisco A, to Simoes-Araujo, Daniela F.$430,000, 31 Wilder Rd, Glennon, Gerry E, and Glennon, Maria, to Hernandez, Carmen, and Lopez, Tamara.$415,000, 17 Merritt St, Mcdonald, Michelle, to Morgan, Joseph H, and Vaquerano, Bianca A.$375,000, 8 Causeway Ter, Msb Property Mgmt LLC, to Dubois, Michael A, and Dubois, Shelbie J.$360,000, 166 Chapman Pl #166, Sargood, Robert L, to Zuniga, Arturo.$314,900, 86 Chapman Pl #86, Jurczyk, Christine C, to Zimmerman, Gary.

Lunenburg

$443,900, 116 Lancaster Ave, Steiger, Russell A, and Hatstat, Bobbi J, to Bonilla, Francisco, and Bonilla, Mariachristina.$320,000, 9 John St, Barone, Caryn, to Vitiello, Korine N, and Jezylo, Barbara A.

Marlborough

$679,220, 11 Trailside Ter #11, 119 Ash Street LLC, to Wolff, Ethan.$672,840, 13 Trailside Ter #13, 119 Ash Street LLC, to Africano, Edwin J.$660,000, 18 Church St, Chen, Huaimo, and Wang, Kajia, to Lopez, Ramona.$610,000, 9 Stacey Rd, Socha, Jennifer C, and Socha, David T, to Short, Jason G.$490,000, 500 Elm St, Moreau, Laura L, and Moreau, Matthew R, to Espinoza, Elvia N, and Enriquez, Arnoldo C.$254,000, 190 Bolton St #9, Marcolino, Carlos F, to Maciel, Wasley, and Maciel, Caroline.$212,500, 51 Brigham Ave, Sobol, Joseph, and Twomey, Maryellen, to Twomey, James, and Twomey, Maryellen.$60,000, 35 High St #7, Malvesti, Michael, to Isaacson, Joann.

Mendon

$437,000, 4 Myrtle St, Dileo, Kelley E, and Dileo, Gary P, to Morgan, Abigail.$405,000, 153 Hartford Ave E, Walton, Kellie P, and Kurze, Derek P, to Emberley, Samantha, and Lebrun, Ryan.

Milford

$625,000, 13 Bowdoin Dr, Bd Homes LLC, to Guimaraes, Raphael C, and Guimaraes, Stephanie M.$619,900, 34 Kodiak Ln #17, F&d Ctrl Realty Corp Inc, to Garcia, Firmina V, and Garcia, Jose F.$593,000, 22 Highland St, Keosaian, Elaine, to Dasilva, Bryan C, and Dasilva, Fernanda.$460,000, 7 W Pine St, Mcmahon, Laura K, to Voss-Leal, Stephanie L.$450,000, 30 Whitney St, Gallant Jr, Kenneth M, and Gallant, Julie A, to Gallant Sr, Kenneth M.$200,000, Howard St, Oa Homes LLC, to Premium Contractors Grp I.

Millbury

$475,558, 106 Clearview Ter #12, Czervik Properties LLC, to Edward J Bousquet RET, and Bousquet, Edward J.$429,000, 33 Braney Rd, Richard J Marois Ft, and Marois, Maureen A, to Dye, Jessica, and Dye, Christopher.$295,000, 3 Wheelock Ave, Prucnal, Melissa, and Odonnell, Michael, to Girouard, Ronald.

North Brookfield

$40,000, 12 Smith Hanson Rd, Crawford Louise E Est, and Monahan, Joyce A, to Tb Build LLC.$40,000, 16 Smith Hanson Rd, Crawford Louise E Est, and Monahan, Joyce A, to Tb Build LLC.

Northbridge

$705,000, 151 Chipper Hill Rd, Paine, Christopher N, and Paine, Julie C, to Murray, Amy, and Mazzone, John.$680,000, 139 Hannah Dr, Lin, Wei L, and Chen, Jin Y, to Deshmukh, Vivek V.$515,000, 17 Keeler Rd, Fagan, Kristin L, and Toupin, Nicholas M, to Mespelli, Dominic C, and Olszak, Amanda F.$505,000, 38 Whitin Ave, Vander Baan, Alexander J, and Vander Baan, Alexandra P, to Hourihan, Ryan J, and Hourihan, Lauren G.$310,000, 15 Woodland St #15, Pinkham, Brandy L, and Bessette, Leo A, to Soriel, Atef, and Soreial, Cherry.$220,000, 1063 Providence Rd, Moon, Mark E, and Moon, Lisa A, to Nextgen Tt Realty LLC.

Oakham

$47,214, 531 E Hill Rd, Christiansen, Kate, and Christiansen, Gabrielle, to Christiansen, Kate.

Orange

$198,000, 3 Mccarthy Ln, Hurtle Donald Est, and Burke, Michele, to Wheeler, Russell J.

Oxford

$305,000, 68 Pleasant St #36, Goodrow 2nd, James P, to Berman, Paige R.$174,556, 11 Clarence Dr, Rayess, Tammy A, and Rayess, Rachid E, to Rayess, Rachid E.

Phillipston

$212,000, 205 Lincoln Rd, Harpell, Judith C, to Matson Homes Ii Inc.

Rutland

$578,452, 46 Grizzly Dr, C B Blair Dev Corp, to Kita, Pjerin, and Kita, Erisa.

Shrewsbury

$9,100,000, 464 Hartford Tpke, Yrc Inc, to Saia Motor Freight Line L.$615,000, 9 Hylair Dr, Taheri, Faramarz, and Faghiri, Zahra, to Ramachandran, Satish.$509,000, 116 Howe Ave, Camille M Kelley Irt, and Kelley-Brown, Jeanne, to Thrive Support & Advocacy.$500,000, Sewall St, Mongeon, Dorothy E, and Brousseau, Judith A, to Najem, Charbel, and Sandoval, Gregory.$195,000, 85 Commons Dr #107, Aboulezz, Omar, and Zaza, Nadine, to Udata Ft, and Udata, Chandrasekhar.

Southborough

$2,166,644, 4 Dairy Farm Ln, Chestnut Meadow Rt, and Wheeler, D B, to Theres Something About Ma.$829,900, 4 Beechwood Ln #4, Diallo, Thierno H, to Vorderer, David, and Vorderer, Marilyn L.$825,000, 35 Overlook Dr, Rodica L Emanuel Ft, and Waldstein, Thomas G, to D & Q Z Mccormack RET, and Mccormack, Donald P.

Southbridge

$509,000, 22 Dennison Xrd, Handley, Kyle J, and Berman, Paige, to Maldonado, Crystal, and Maldonado, Kelyam.$340,000, 170 Eastford Rd, Brawn, Paula R, to Guzman, Jorge A.$301,500, 640 Dennison Dr, Hagen, Cara, to Rousseau, Heidi.

Spencer

$171,900, 27 Maple St, Hsi Rt, and Boguslav, Bruce H, to Akyeampong Associates LLC.$160,000, 2 Woodland Ln, Faulkner, Gloria G, to Woodland Lane Nt, and Friedberg, David.

Sturbridge

$630,000, 45 Wells Park Rd, Sp Palmer Realty LLC, to Forget, Anthony L, and Forget, Janelle.

Townsend

$390,000, 20 Burgess Rd, Hussey, John F, and Hussey, Darlene J, to Hussey, John J, and Hussey, Kelly P.$333,000, 26 Burgess Rd, Hussey, John J, and Hussey, Kelly P, to Hussey Irt, and Hussey, John J.

Upton

$550,000, 144 Main St, Maunsell Patrick J Est, and Fitzgerald, Elizabeth M, to 144 Main St Upton Ma LLC.

Uxbridge

$1,000,000, 980 Quaker Hwy, Siklos, Georgia, and Destefano, Linda, to 980 Quaker Ma LLC.$775,000, 140 Hartford Ave E, Rodger, Donna, and Rodger Jr, Vincent P, to Mausteller, Levi R, and Sanicola, Ashleigh M.$563,000, 163-C Crownshield Ave #161, Woodlands Uxbridge Rlty L, to Olatunde, Blessing J, and Olatunde, Risikat.$375,000, 17 High St, Laferriere, Stephen G, to Laferriere, Joshua.

Ware

$355,800, 45 Greenwich Plains Rd, Soper, John C, to Hite-Forkey, Debbra S.

Warren

$90,000, 113 South St, Sablack, Shirley M, to Jusko, Tyler.

Webster

$579,900, 9 Birchwood Dr, Lozeau, Michael R, and Lozeau, Candace A, to Mello, Jordan, and Orlando, Sheila.$510,000, 6 Brookline St, L & J Rt, and Dipilato 3rd, Joseph, to Xavier, Marlon B.$415,000, 246 Thompson Rd, Adams, Michelle, to Couture, Jacob, and Couture, Renee.$115,000, 130 Gore Rd #2, Suntaug Rt, and Milne Law Pc Tr, to Santos Jr, Alexandro.

West Boylston

$520,000, 71 Newton St, Karbowski, Bernard P, and Becker, John, to Cummings-Gunther, Robert, and Benson, Kelly.

Westborough

$1,275,000, 22 Lackey St, Kendall Homes Inc, to Shah, Varun T, and Shah, Priyanki.$650,000, 4 Hancock Way #4, Sullivan, James C, to Brassard Worcester Cnty R, and Brassard, Raymond D.$635,000, 25 Hyder St, Lsf9 Master Part T, and Us Bank TNa Tr, to Gillins, Herschel L, and Gillins, Pamela.

Westminster

$2,960,000, 175 State Rd E, Wachusett Brewing Co Inc, to Fkb Re Holdings LLC.$600,000, 187 W Main St, Koski Joyce A Est, and Maragioglio, Lorraine M, to Snow Hill Development LLC.$460,000, 32 Colony Rd, Samuels, Jennifer, and Samuels, Evander, to Torres, Jurein.$115,000, 31 Main St, Koski Joyce A Est, and Maragioglio, Lorraine M, to Snow Hill Development LLC.

Winchendon

$415,000, 486 Mellen Rd, Lajoie, Scott T, to Grealish, Kieran, and Schneider, Jacqueline.$355,000, 125 Baldwinville State Rd, Girard, Michael, to Smith, Fred.$95,717, 29 Joslin Rd, Forrest, Kathleen F, to Leblanc, Joshua, and Leblanc, Gabrielle A.$10,000, W Monomonac Rd, Kendall, Joseph W, and Kendall, Julia, to Friend, Kayla T, and Friend, Tucker N.

Worcester

$925,000, 97 Illinois St, Meehan, Mark T, and Kiritsy, Christopher, to Pig & Goat LLC.$710,000, 12 Mason St, 391 Park Ave Realty Corp, to 12 Mason St Worcester Rt, and Kensington Mgmt LLC Tr.$685,000, 218 Vernon St, Fernandes, Kyle J, and Fernandes, Alycia R, to Nambajwe, Brenda.$590,000, 20 Hillcroft Ave, Hernandez, Pablo, and Hernandez, Beth M, to Fino, Mark A, and Stukuls, Sally-Ann L.$575,000, 5 Earle St, Morrissey Daniel J Est, and Bitzas, Kathleen, to Khanal, Laxmi, and Dhital, Sarala.$560,000, 66 Vincent Cir, Ferreira, Adelino, and Ferreira, Daniela R, to Natukunda, Evlyne, and Ssali, Hussein.$512,000, 36 Modoc St, St Anthony Realty LLC, to Pina, Lauren, and Barksdale, Talib.$510,000, 11 Davidson Rd, Andy Co LLC, to Santoni, Iris N.$485,000, 10 Proctor St, Meticulous LLC, to Karingula, Vijay S.$475,000, 37 Indian Lake Pkwy, Boudreau, Paul L, and Boudreau, Barbara A, to Frascolla, Angelica, and Latosek, Kyle.$410,000, 10 Calumet Ave, Blanchard, Danielle, and Blanchard, Kaitlyn, to Mercadante, Dayna, and Nielson, Jacob.$400,000, 1 Ely St, Castillo, Felix M, and Qs Lending T, to Obrien, Michael.$400,000, 3 Ely St, Castillo, Felix M, and Qs Lending T, to Obrien, Michael.$400,000, 36 Castle St, Castillo, Felix M, and Qs Lending T, to Obrien, Michael.$400,000, 40 Dillon St, Snioch, Pawel, to Zhumadil, Akbota, and Amirkhan, Manas.$350,000, 117 Wamsutta Ave, Hogan, Kenneth M, to Schauwecker, Brenden, and Schauwecker, Elizabeth.$335,000, 989 Pleasant St, Kieko, David, and U S Bank Na Tr, to Bui, Andy.$330,000, 21-B Rice Ln, Dinh, Chinh M, to Deoliveira-Dias, M G.$320,000, 2-C Kingsbury St, Le, Quan H, and Nguyen, Chan H, to Ofori-Attah, Sylvia, and Ofori-Attah, Dickson.$215,000, 3 Stockholm St #3A, Maloney, Lucas B, and Havlin, Jamie, to Chege, Andrew K.$210,000, 70 Southbridge St #1016, Markos, Abraham, to Rihel, Daniel.$193,000, 30 Fairlawn Dr, Baldowski, Lucia M, to Dddml LLC.$190,000, 25 Barclay St #2, Huynh, Denise, to Silva, Daniel.$35,000, 9 Milton St, 278-284 Grove St 2022 LLC, to Chavoor, Kyle.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Feb. 11