Worcester DA sued over alleged malicious prosecution in case involving Suffolk County DA

WORCESTER — A man who faced charges by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office after an argument with the former Suffolk County District Attorney at a press conference last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Melia among others, claiming malicious prosecution and violation of freedom of speech.

In the complaint that Joao DePina of Dorchester filed with the Worcester Superior Court, he cited emotional distress resulting from a November lawsuit filed against him by U.S. Attorney for District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, who at the time was the Suffolk County District Attorney.

The charges against DePina, which have since been dismissed, stemmed from a verbal altercation during a Nov. 9, 2021, press conference in which Rollins was giving a televised update about a standoff in Dorchester in which a person was killed after a shootout that injured three policemen.

During the press conference DePina heckled Rollins, calling her out about “the continued gun violence in Boston” and “government incompetency,” also citing his brother’s murder.

In an email, DePina’s legal team alleged that Rollins had mocked him and continued the press conference.

Three days after the event, Rollins brought attorney intimidation charges against DePina, who at the time had three active criminal cases against him by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, which Rollins oversaw as the district attorney.

In the complaint filed Wednesday, DePina's claims that the case was picked up by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office after the Norfolk County District Attorney and other district attorneys had declined to take it up.

Complaint alleges case not dismissed

The complaint alleges that Melia did not dismiss the case, even after DePina had moved for a dismissal on the basis of freedom of speech.

In addition, DePina accuses Early and Melia of taking the case “either in order to silence DePina or to try to curry favor with Rollins.”

A spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney's office said the office would not comment on pending litigation.

The case against DePina was dismissed in May for lack of probable cause after a judge determined that DePina’s speech was “within the First Amendment’s protective reach.”

In his lawsuit, DePina seeks compensation for his legal fees and the emotional distress that he claims was caused by the process.

He asked for punitive damages against the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Early, Melia, the Boston Police Department, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Detective Dante Williams and Rollins.

Williams and the Boston Police Department are accused of negligent infliction of emotional distress.

A spokesperson for Rollins declined to comment on the case.

