Worcester Diocese finds 173 credible allegations of cleric abuse of minors since 1950

Bishop Robert McManus of the Catholic Diocese of Worcester

WORCESTER — Following a review of all cases of sexual abuse of minors since the establishment of the Diocese of Worcester in 1950, the diocese reported Friday that it had identified 173 people who have made credible or substantiated allegations. The diocese has refused to publish the names of accused priests.

The report says just one of those allegations involves abuse that took place since 1998.

The report, conducted by Bishop Robert J. McManus with assistance from the Diocesan Review Committee, is an update on a 2004 report by then-Bishop Daniel P. Reilly.

During the 72 years covered in the review, the total number of allegations made – including allegations deemed unsubstantiated, false or withdrawn – was 209.

Since publication of the 2004 report, 93 more credible or substantiated allegations have been made.

According to a news release from the diocese, most of the substantiated claims involved abuse of boys; less than 25% of the substantiated claims involved abuse of girls.

Most allegations were reported to have occurred between the 1960s and the 1980s. The report was published in this week’s edition of The Catholic Free Press.

Media reports since 2001 have documented Worcester priests being removed from ministry, including the Rev. Joseph A. Coonan and the Rev. Thomas E. Mahoney. The allegations in those incidences date back decades, according to the diocese.

The diocese report said that a significant gap often exists between the time abuse is alleged to have occurred and when it is reported. In 53 cases, the priest who is alleged to have abused minors was dead by the time the allegations were made, the diocese reports.

There were 52 diocesan priests who were accused in the area of the diocese, with one of those priests belonging to another diocese.

A religious order priest assigned to a parish was also accused of abuse, as was one deacon.

All priests who were removed from ministry since the adoption of the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People have had their cases sent to the Vatican.

Story continues

Of the credibly accused priests, 36 were dead as of December. Nine of the still living priests have been laicized, nine have no authority or privilege to serve as priests but have not been laicized, and three cases are pending Vatican determinations, the diocese said.

More than half of the allegations made surround 12 clerics.

But the diocese has refused to publish a list of names of clerics accused of sexual abuse. In the report, McManus says he does not believe publishing a list would be helpful.

"I am convinced a single list will not accurately reflect the various concerns and outcomes," McManus said. "In addition to reporting every allegation to law enforcement, we publish and distribute widely information on every priest who is placed on administrative leave due to a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor and/or laicized and that information remains available on our website."

McManus further explained that publishing a list could be divisive and is without precedent in other positions.

"There is no other precedent for the publishing of lists of the accused in society - even of those accused in other positions of trust such as medicine, education or law enforcement," McManus said. "Such lists can be a cause for deep division among many members of our Church who see this as publicly branding as guilty those who never have been charged by law enforcement or had a chance to defend themselves in a court of law, given the fact that many decades have passed between the alleged abuse and the reporting of that abuse, or because they were already deceased when the allegation was first received. That does not stop the diocese from responding to the victims."

Other Catholic dioceses have published such lists of credibly accused clergy, including the Boston Archdiocese, and the dioceses in Providence, Springfield and Fall River.

Since 2002, allegations of abuse led to the Worcester County District Attorney's office being notified, according to the news release. Following the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the diocese also established a committee to review all concerns of abuse of minors and advise the diocese

Return to telegram.com for more on this story

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Catholic Diocese reports 173 credible allegations of abuse