New Worcester Eviction Moratorium Proposed: Tuesday Manual

We're starting this week on a Tuesday because of the MLK Day holiday. King has deep ties to the Bay State. He earned a doctorate at Boston University, where some of his personal papers are held. He also held several marches in Boston — the last was in April 1967, almost exactly one year before his assassination in Memphis.

1) Natick, Framingham, Marlborough

Mask mandates are back this week in these three communities. Natick's began on Monday, Framingham's starts on Wednesday. The Marlborough Board of Health on Jan. 13 approved a new mask mandate. It does not go into effect until Friday.

2) Sudbury

Sudbury has had a mask mandate in effect for months, so no news there. But the Select Board may vote on another important pandemic issue on Tuesday. The Board of Health will request $50,000 from the town's federal stimulus allotment to buy at-home COVID-19 tests for low-income residents.

3) Milford

There's a new Walgreens coming to town. At least that's the plan. The Planning Board will discuss the development proposal on Tuesday.

4) Wayland

Wayland is getting a new (temporary) chief administrator. The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday will vote to approve Stephen Crane as the new town administrator as Louise Miller exits to become Framingham's new chief financial officer. Crane previously served as the town administrator of Concord and Longmeadow.

5) Worcester

Worcester may get a new eviction moratorium. District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has proposed a new moratorium "during the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency." The U.S. Supreme Court in August ended a nationwide eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control that dated to the beginning of the pandemic. The Worcester City Council will discuss Haxhiaj's moratorium on Tuesday.



