Worcester farm expanding to dog walkers to remain viable

Plans have been submitted to expand farmland for use by dog walkers as a way to remain "financially viable".

Church Farm in Worcester has earmarked land off School Bank in the village of Claines.

Currently, dog walkers can pay to use three acres of space in one-hour slots.

The farm, which is 600-acres, said it was looking for other ways to make money because of the current constraints on agriculture.

Rural planning consultant Ian Pick, who submitted the application on behalf of Church Farm, said "the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit" had left farmers with an "essential and relatively urgent need to diversify in order to remain sustainable and financially viable".

Last year, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said fuel, fertiliser and feed costs were putting farmers under severe pressure.

The public can have their say on the plans by 21 April. , the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

