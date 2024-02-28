WORCESTER -- A Milford man won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket he bought while filling his wife's car with gas at a local gas station, according to the state lottery.

Stopped to put gas in his wife’s car and won $1 MILLION ! We have heard this scenario a few times now 🤔 Guys, take note! pic.twitter.com/VC6nOqGCoB — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) February 17, 2024

Joshua Chunis, of Milford, hit big on a $20 scratch-off he purchased at Sunoco A Plus at 527 SW Cutoff, right off Route 20 in Worcester.

Taking home the one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, Chunis said to the Massachusetts State Lottery he plans to use some of his winnings to do some work on his home.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket which was the $10,000,000 Lucky Bucks with a $10 million top prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

According to the Lottery's website, the odds to hit $1 million on that ticket are 1 in 1,512,000 and while five have been claimed, five remain.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester gas station sells winning $1 million ticket