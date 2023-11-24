Worcester Historical Museum exhibition brings back the magic of Denholms department store

Vanessa Bumpus, exhibit coordinator of the new exhibition at the Worcester Historical Museum, "Denholms, The Name Was Magic."

WORCESTER — The Worcester Historical Museum's exhibition "Denholms, The Name was Magic" has been drawing quite an emotional reaction from visitors of an age to have shopped or worked at the former beloved Denholm & McKay department store at 484 Main St., or to have been taken there to see its wonders as a child.

"People get teary. They remember," said Vanessa Bumpus, Worcester Historical Museum exhibit coordinator. When Christopher Sawyer — a Denholms historian, artifact collector and the exhibition's guest curator (with support from Patricia Wolf) gave a tour the first day it opened at the beginning of November, "I had a woman who just cried. It was very touching," he said.

Denholms, as it was called, closed just over 50 years ago the day before Thanksgiving in 1973 — after just over 100 years in business as Worcester's premier department store and the state's largest outside of Boston. At the time, the Worcester Telegram called the closure the second most newsworthy happening of 1973 behind Watergate, Sawyer said.

"Denholms, The Name was Magic," which runs through March 30, 2024, is spread over three museum galleries and has over 240 objects or artifacts — ranging from a packet of sugar from the store's restaurant to a full sized mannequin in a black dress with a black hat — donated to the museum by Sawyer. The objects are part of Sawyer's personal collection of over 4,000 Denholms items or related items, including newspapers and photographs, that he has willed to the Worcester Historical Museum. Sawyer's grandmother, Josephine Carbone, was merchandise manager at Denholms where she worked for about 30 years.

Besides the exhibition being a nostalgic trip for people who remember Denholms, Sawyer said he wants to preserve the memory of Denholms for future generations.

"Denholms, The Name was Magic" is a new exhibit at the Worcester Historical Museum.

'From birth to death they dressed them'

In its heyday Denholms was the second biggest employer (600 people) in Worcester during the holidays (Norton Co., now Saint-Gobain, was the largest). Besides shopping in the full service store, people loved to window shop its beautifully designed store front display windows. From 1953 on an eagerly awaited holiday treat was the turning on of the Tree of Lights on the front of Denholms on Thanksgiving Night. Over 2000 bulbs would form the outline of a 75 foot tall Christmas tree topped by a star through the holidays. In 1963 the first escalators in the city were installed at Denholms.

"It was one stop shopping," Sawyer said. "From birth to death they dressed them."

Josephine Carbone "started out as stock girl. When she left she was a vice president," Sawyer said of his grandmother. The black dress on the mannequin topped by a black hat was Carbone's.

Sawyer, who now lives in Boston but grew up in the Worcester area, was a child when his grandmother took him to Denholms when it was still open. The store obviously left an impression, and Sawyer said he became intrigued by it, especially after discovering his grandmother’s memorabilia from the store, and began 40 years of collecting of Denholms artifacts. Now people give him Denholms items knowing they will have safe keeping. "People know about me and drop off things," he said. Sawyer has had a career that includes being a store window designer. He was creative director for Ralph Lauren and independently designs store windows and interiors. Meanwhile, Sawyer is the co-author with Patricia A. Wolf of "Denholms — The Story of Worcester’s Premium Department Store.” Wolf is the daughter of the late Harry Wolf, who led Denholms in the 1950s to the mid '60s.

Chris Sawyer is the guest curator of the new exhibition at the Worcester Historical Museum, "Denholms, The Name Was Magic."

'I wanted to get the story out'

After the store closed, the Denholm building had a life as a home to offices and a small café. Foothills Theatre was on the building's Chatham Street side from 1974 to '82. But the building slowly slid into disrepair. The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has selected The Menkiti Group to redevelop the property. Plans call for razing the old store and building adjoined 10-story and 11-story buildings with apartments and approximately 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

With talk of the Denholm building being demolished, "Chris approached us a couple of years ago," Bumpus said. Sawyer talked with the Worcester Historical Museum about donating his Denholms store collection and putting on a Denholms exhibition . "I wanted to get the story out," he said.

Bumpus said the "Denholms, The Name was Magic" is the first time the Worcester Historical Museum has devoted three galleries to an exhibition.

The first gallery consists of photographs, objects and mounted explanatory texts that tell the story covering the pre-1950 Denholms.

A new exhibition at the Worcester Historical Museum, "Denholms, The Name Was Magic," features an actual window display.

'What if it blows up?'

According to the exhibition, William Alexander Denholm was originally from of Dundee, Scotland. He was a buyer with a linen company in Glasgow and then with Linder, Kingsley & Company, a wholesale seller of fine linens and embroidery in New York City. Looking north to Worcester he saw a growing, bustling city, and in 1870 partnered with William C. McKay, who was originally from Ontario. They purchased the dry-goods store (including textiles and clothing) of Finley, Lawson, & Kennedy located on the corner of Main and Mechanic streets to form the Denholm & McKay store.

From the beginning the company was known for the high quality of its merchandise and exemplary service and soon was doing great business. The exhibition states, "Denholm and McKay stood out with their fair and fixed pricing. This concept was popular in larger cities like Boston, where McKay had once been employed. This new concept was advertised with the term 'Boston Store' added to their signage. They were also the first to stay open late one night a week – usually Saturday."

The exhibition includes an early receipt from the new store and the gold top of a cane presented to Denholm.

Following their initial success, Denholm and McKay were approached by Jonas Clark, a wealthy businessman and the founder of Clark University, to go into a new, ambitiously designed building at 484 Main St.

The new Denholm & McKay store opened there in 1882. The building was the first in Worcester to be electrified and have working phone lines. The Denholm and McKay power plant also powered most of Main South, Sawyer said. Some residents were concerned, asking, "What if it blows up?"

McKay died suddenly in 1884 and in 1891 Denholm passed. Ownership changed, but in 1906 the company purchased the building from Jonas Clark. The building had also originally housed Becker Junior college, the architectural firm of Earl and Fuller, as well as other various law offices. By 1916, the whole building was converted to the Denholms store, Sawyer said.

The building survived a major fire downtown in 1921 thanks to the firewalls and sprinkler system that was installed when the building was constructed.

Denholm & McKay sold a lot of fabric to begin with as "people were still making their own clothes," Bumpus said. By the 1890s, Denholms was selling ready-to-wear clothes. The store put out its own fashion catalogues. "The 1920s was when it really started to form into a department store," she said. It retained the "Boston Store" byname as a description of its high quality items and excellent customer service.

A new exhibition at the Worcester Historical Museum, "Denholms The Name Was Magic," features artifacts from the restaurant.

'This was a full department store'

Another galley at the exhibition is a recreation of the Denholm's third floor in the 1960s including the mannequin with the black dress and hat. The third floor was the place for dresses, furs, a bridal salon, fashion shoes, a gift boutique, and more.

Denholms took fashion seriously and had a runway for fashion shows. "Denolms, The Name was Magic," has a window display of fur coats.

Lillian Asplund of Shrewsbury, who survived the Titanic, bought a pair of nice white gloves at Denholm's one day. The gloves are in a box at the exhibition and it looks as if Asplund never wore them.

If the store had a nice fragrance that visitors noticed, it might have come form the White Shoulders perfume that it sold, Bumpus said.

The exhibition also has a gallery that provides a snapshot of Denholms in the 1950s and '60s with counters and items that would have been for sale.

By this point in time the store had a lower level and six floors and sold everything from fashions to appliances such as televisions and vacuum cleaners. People could also go there to pay their gas or telephone bills.

Denholms created its own advertising in-house. Besides a beauty salon on the sixth floor were Denholms general offices. The exhibition includes an employee handbook.

The store had a restaurant which had some famous visitors over the years, including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The exhibition has a menu from the restaurant where a lobster salad sandwich could be had for 90 cents.

Another restaurant item at the exhibition is a small sugar packet with the word Denholms that a donor gave to Sawyer. The donor had held on to the packet as a memento of a memorable lunch at the restaurant.

The museum's exhibition currently includes a white artificial Christmas tree lit up with lights as Denholms was always decorating the store in tune with the seasonal holidays, Bumpus said. The museum will change the decorations as the calendar changes, she said.

There is also a Santa's chair set up in the gallery, since a visit with Santa was an integral part of a family visit to Denholm's during the holidays. One one occasion Santa was found to be inebriated and the son of the then store president, Richard Corsini, had to step into Santa attire, Sawyer said.

Year round, Wednesday was the busiest shopping night in the city in the 1950s and '60s, the day many people got paid, Bumpus said. Out on Main Street you could tell if someone had been shopping at Denholms because they would be carrying the store's iconic gold and white bags or boxes.

There were other department stores in the city, "but my grandmother always used to say they (Denholms) were the best. You never shopped anywhere else. Other stores were more specialty. This was a full department store," Sawyer said.

Denholms employed a lot of people and they loved working there, Sawyer said. Bumpus said she has seen that sentiment already from visitors to the exhibition who worked at Denholms.

Meanwhile, photographs at the exhibition depict dramatic changes that happened to the exterior of the building. The building had looked like Jonas Clark Hall at Clark University on the outside (the Jonas Clark-Denholms connection), but in 1951 the original facade was replaced with an Art Modern exterior of banded windows.

Sawyer said Denholms "wanted to attract a younger clientele" and management felt the city was "looking a little dingy." The change also added to the number of windows.

"People nowadays would scoff at the facade and say 'why are you doing this?' But at the time a lot of stores were doing it. It was Worcester's most modern department store also Worcester's biggest department store," Sawyer said.

The escalators installed in 1963 had an elegant look and special design and were called "Escal-Aires." "They are the only ones in the world made like," Sawyer said. In 1968, Corsini oversaw a large scale renovation of the store.

However, change of a different and existential sort was coming.

Not Out of the Blue

The Worcester Center Galleria, a two level shopping mall not too many yards away from 484 Main Street, opened in 1971 as a part of the Worcester Center urban renewal project. Also in 1971, Denholm's opened its first and only branch at the Auburn Mall. Two years later Denholms would be closed.

But Sawyer said it wasn't Worcester Center Galleria that directly led to Denhom & McKay's demise. "Denholm's only took a light hit when the mall opened, then sales came up," he said.

The problem was that in 1969 Denholm & McKay was sold to a new owner, Howard Feist, whose other businesses also included a department store in Providence and a knitwear factory in Lawrence, both of which were failing, Sawyer said. Feist siphoned the equity out of Denholms to fuel the other companies, but then all of them went bankrupt.

The closure Denholms did not come out of the blue, Sawyer said. People knew it was coming. "My grandmother left a month before it closed," Sawyer said. There was liquidation, and "a lot of the upper floors were vacant."

Although the store closed on Thanksgiving eve, 1973, the Tree of Lights was still lit up for the holiday season.

Many other big department stores would go on suffer the same kind of ultimate fate as Denholms.

"I think it's devastating. Unfortunately I've seen it happen in the last 20 years. Covid killed off so many stores. It's something we'll never get back," Sawyer said.

When the Denholm building is razed, "It's gonna break my heart. The building looks terrible right now, but it means a lot to me," he said.

Sawyer has been a regular visitor to the Worcester Historical Museum for "Denholms, The Name was Magic."

"There's been excellent feedback. I gave a tour to a group of donors yesterday and they just loved it," he said a few days ago.

"It's a store the people loved," said Bumpus. "We just wanted to make people smile."

Denholms related events and inspired merchandise items will be available throughout the duration of the exhibition.

'Denholms, The Name was Magic' — Worcester Historical Museum exhibition

When: On view through March 30, 2024. Museum hours: Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; fourth Thursday of the month open until 8:30 p.m.

Where: Worcester Historical Museum, 30 Elm St., Worcester

How much: Included with museum admission. $5; $4, students and seniors; free members and children 18 and under. worcesterhistory.org.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'Denholms, The Name was Magic' marks 50 years since the store closed