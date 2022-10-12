Worcester home set on fire during burglary: Fire marshal

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an intentionally set fire in an occupied home in Pocomoke City on Monday, Oct. 10.

The Pocomoke Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of Young Street, for a burglary which occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers observed the rear of the structure was on fire and the blaze was quickly spreading.

The Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company, along with firefighters from Stockton; Snow Hill; and New Church, Virginia, responded to the fire in the single-story residential home.

Fire investigators from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office reported to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information relating to the fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Arson Hotline at 800-492-7529. Anyone with information relating to the burglary is asked to contact the Pocomoke Police Department at 410-957-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.

