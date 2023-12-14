Worcester homeowner puts on massive holiday display, raising money for childhood cancer

WORCESTER - After Alex Cornwell finishes his day job in construction, he heads home and starts his second job; overseeing a massive holiday display in his yard, complete with 185 holiday inflatables.

He started the display in 2019 when he and his wife moved to 26 Dawson Road. They started small but the collection has grown over the years. Now several Santa Clauses, Disney icons like Yoda, multiple Minions and even the Grinch stand among snowmen and gingerbread men.

Cornwell's holiday display in his front yard

Every night, people around the region are invited to experience the "Cornwell Holiday Display" from 5 to 10 p.m.. The annual show is a daunting task, one Cornwell does by himself.

"Staring Nov. 1, I take all the Halloween decorations down, which takes about a week," Cornwell said. "It takes three weeks to put this up."

Each inflatable has to be tied to the ground with strings and spikes. Cornwell said it's a lot of work, but it's worth it. This past Wednesday evening the strong winds prompted Cornwell to shut down the display.

"I just shut everything down," he wrote on the Facebook page. "I looked outside and everything was blowing around like crazy."

Aside from the lights-spectacle display, Cornwell collects donations for Why Me, a charity committed to fighting childhood cancer. Cornwell, himself, battled cancer when he was just 1 year old.

Cornwell said he puts the display on for children around the neighborhood, but folks from near and far come to see the annual spectacle. One woman recently commented on Cornwell's Facebook page saying she was planning to bring her family from North Carolina to see the lights.

"The kids love it," Cornwell said. "They all wave to me and say, 'Thank you.' It's what I do."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Local Man raises money for childhood cancer with holiday display