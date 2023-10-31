Worcester Housing Authority opens facility designed for unhoused and low-income residents

The Lewis Street facility is the first permanent homeless housing to be built in Worcester and will house 24 chronically-homeless individuals and will be staffed by a case manager and overnight supervisor.

WORCESTER — The Worcester Housing Authority opened a new facility Tuesday designed to help unhoused and low-income residents of Worcester. The facility is located at 38 Lewis St. and is expected to house 24 people by the beginning of next month.

A Place to Live has 24 individual rooms, each equipped with a bed, oven, private bathroom and Wi-Fi. The building has a security system and will require card access to enter along with laundry facilities, a community room and private office spaces on each floor. All utilities are paid for.

Icon architect Dave Wright, left, and Worcester Housing Authority Chief Operating Officer Peter Proulx admire the floor in a second floor unit at the Lewis Street facility.

The building will also have a 24-hour resident manager and case managers on the premises. Case managers will provide services such as one-on-one case management to people living in A Place to Live.

The residents will be able to live in the building through the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program as well as the Department of Housing and Community Development Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program Administrative Plan. Preference will be given to those unhoused and chronically homeless, along with a local preference.

Worcester Housing Authority Chief Facilities Management Officer Steve Alvarez conducts a tour of the Lewis Street facility.

"We've encountered literally every possible barrier you can, especially trying to do this during a pandemic," CEO of Worcester Housing Authority Alex Corrales said. "One of the things we say is that a barrier is simply an opportunity for a solution. When we say that, it helps us get through day in and day out in order to be able to get where we are."

The project started in 2018. A time when the housing situation in Worcester was "more manageable" than it is today Corrales said. The overall numbers of unhoused people in Worcester has increased by nearly 30%, according to Corrales.

Mayor Joseph Petty runs his fingers along a kitchen countertop in one of the more spacious corner units on the third floor.

"Although 38 Lewis St. doesn't solve the chronically homeless problem in Worcester, it allows us to inch a bit closer towards a solution," Corrales said. "Overall, this building provides residents a permanent home and delivers a great opportunity to succeed."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Housing Authority opens new facility for unhoused residents