Worcester Jews embrace Hanukkah amid Israel-Hamas war at menorah lighting on Common
WORCESTER - Mayor Joseph M. Petty joined several of the city’s Jewish community leaders and a few city councilors for the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting Thursday evening on the Worcester Common.
Steven Schimmel, director of the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts, Rabbi Moshe M. Liberow of the Central Massachusetts Torah Center and Emily Rosenbaum of the Worcester Jewish Community Center were among some of the Jewish leaders who said a few words in light of the holiday.
There was a strong message of unity amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
"The Hanukkah story resonates particularly meaningfully this year, both because of rising antisemitism and of course because of what's going on in Israel," Schimmel said. "I must say that over the past two months, we've been grinning and smiling through great pain and suffering. All of us will continue to seek allies who also look for peace (and) looking to create a more prosperous future for their children and for all in the region. That is what we stand for."
This year, Hanukkah runs until this Friday, Dec. 15.
