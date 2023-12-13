Worcester Jews embrace Hanukkah amid Israel-Hamas war at menorah lighting on Common

Robert Kirsch climbs a ladder to place one of the lanterns in the large menorah Tuesday on the Worcester Common.

WORCESTER - Mayor Joseph M. Petty joined several of the city’s Jewish community leaders and a few city councilors for the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting Thursday evening on the Worcester Common.

Steven Schimmel, director of the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts, Rabbi Moshe M. Liberow of the Central Massachusetts Torah Center and Emily Rosenbaum of the Worcester Jewish Community Center were among some of the Jewish leaders who said a few words in light of the holiday.

Rabbi Levi Liberow lights a propane lantern that will be placed on the Worcester Common menorah Tuesday.

There was a strong message of unity amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"The Hanukkah story resonates particularly meaningfully this year, both because of rising antisemitism and of course because of what's going on in Israel," Schimmel said. "I must say that over the past two months, we've been grinning and smiling through great pain and suffering. All of us will continue to seek allies who also look for peace (and) looking to create a more prosperous future for their children and for all in the region. That is what we stand for."

Members of the community chosen to place a light on the menorah listen as a blessing is recited Tuesday on the Worcester Common.

This year, Hanukkah runs until this Friday, Dec. 15.

