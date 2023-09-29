In Worcester, knife-wielding man apprehended after threats at Dunkin'

WORCESTER — A man who allegedly threatened Dunkin' customers with a knife Thursday morning was taken into custody after a scuffle with police officers.

It was the second case involving assault at a Worcester Dunkin' in recent weeks.

In the latest case, according to police, Curtis Bryan, 51, of Main Street, Worcester, entered the Dunkin' store at 845 Main St. about 7:45 a.m. and began making demands. The demands were not met, prompting Bryan to pull out a knife and begin yelling at people in the store, police said.

A bystander who tried to help was threatened with the knife, police said.

Officers converged on the area after Bryan bolted from the store.

He was spotted a short distance away, eventually detained by officers who found him in possession of a knife. Police said Bryan tried to pull away from officers, at one point spitting on them.

He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and assault and battery on a police officer, in addition to warrants.

On Sept. 19, a group of men having coffee at the Dunkin' on Park Avenue were confronted by a man who asked for money. The situation escalated when the customers said no to the request.

The man who was denied money, later identified as Michael Santiago, 30, eventually struck the first man from whom he sought money. He then hit a second man, who tried to intervene.

