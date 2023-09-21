Worcester: What you need to know about the Nov. 7 municipal election

WORCESTER - A five-way race for mayor and the first School Committee district-seat election headline the ballot for the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Voters will also choose at-large and district councilors, and at-large School Committee members.

Some of the races on the November ballot were finalized in the Sept. 5 preliminary election.

Important dates

Oct. 28: Last day to register to vote in the municipal election. More

Oct. 28: First day of in-person early voting.

Nov. 7: Municipal election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Who's running for mayor?

Incumbent Joseph M. Petty, in his sixth term, is being challenged by City Councilors Khrystian E. King and Donna M. Colorio, as well as Bill Coleman and Guillermo Creamer Jr.

Under Worcester's charter, candidates for mayor also run for at-large city councilor seats. Not all at-large candidates opted to seek the mayor's seat. To be elected mayor, a candidate must place first in the mayor’s race and also finish among the top six in the at-large City Council race.

New format for School Committee

The School Committee election is different this year, with the panel no longer filled by only at-large seats. There will be two at-large seats and six district seats, to be labeled A through F. The mayor also serves on the committee.

The change followed a lawsuit that the all at-large method was discriminatory.

The map was drawn with two “majority-minority” districts — Districts B and D — meaning that more than 50% of the voting-age population of those districts are Black, Hispanic and Latino combined, as well as making sure each district contains approximately the same number of residents.

The matchups:

District A: Incumbent Molly McCullough, unopposed

District B: Vanessa Zuleyma Alvarez, unopposed

District C: Incumbent Jermoh V. Kamara vs. Dianna Biancheria

District D: Alejandro Guardiola

Distirct E: Nella Medina vs. Kathleen L. Roy

District F: Incumbent Jermaine Lamont Johnson

At-large School Committee: Incumbent Susan M. Mailman, incumbent Laura B. Clancey, incumbent Tracy O'Connell Novick and Maureen F. Binienda. Two elected.

Worcester: Find your School Committee district

City Council contests

There are 11 candidates for the six at-large seats on the City Council. One of the those seats will be filled by the elected mayor.

On the ballot:

At-large City Council: Incumbent Kate Toomey, incumbent Donna Colorio, incumbent Thu Nguyen, incumbent Joseph M. Petty, incumbent Morris A. Bergman, incumbent Khrystian King, Guillermo Creamer Jr., Maydee Morales, Bill Coleman, Domenica F. Perrone and Johanna Hampton-Dance. Six elected.

District 1: Jenny Pacillo vs. David C. Peterson

District 2: Incumbent Candy F. Mero-Carlson vs. Robert A. Bilotta

District 3: Incumbent George J. Russell vs. Feanna Jattan-Sing

District 4: Katia Gisela Norford vs. Lui Albizu Ojeda

District 5: Incumbent Etel Haxhiaj vs. Jose Antonio Rivera

Voting on Nov. 5: Find your polling site

Early voting

The week prior to the Nov. 7 municipal election, registered voters will be able to cast a ballot in person. A polling site will be set up at the main Worcester Public Library, 3 Salem Square.

The schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Worcester: Absentee and vote-by-mail details

Don't forget the state Senate seat

The state Senate seat from the Worcester and Hampshire District, empty since it was given up by Anne Gobi, will be on the Nov. 7 ballot for residents of the legislative district.

There are three candidates: State Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik, D-Gardner, state Rep. Peter Durant, R-Spencer, and Bruce Chester of Gardner, a Republican.

Durant and Chester will square off in a primary election on OCt. 10.

The Worcester and Hampshire district was redrawn in the latest round of redistricting. It now stretches across much of the state's middle, from Gardner in the north to Brookfield in the south, and from the westernmost part of Worcester out to Ware.

Two other potential candidates — Rebeka Etique, who was to run as a Republican, and Janel Holmes, running as a Libertarian — failed to meet the requirements necessary to appear on the ballot.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester: What you need to know about the Nov. 7 municipal election