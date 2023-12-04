Should Worcester lower its speed limit to 25? City councilors set to discuss the change

WORCESTER — Tuesday's City Council agenda has the makings of a long night, headed by the annual back-and-forth on the fiscal 2024 tax classification hearing.

While the tax hearing will lead the night, there are several other items on the agenda to take note of.

Setting a 25 mph speed limit

The City Council will also consider a communication from the Department of Transportation & Mobility recommending the lowering of the statutory speed limit in the city to 25 mph, from 30 mph, and the creation of safety zones with 20 mph speed limits.

According to a communication from City Manager Eric D. Batista, the city is launching a safe streets program that includes the need to appropriately manage vehicle speeds.

The recommendations are a response to orders filed by District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj and Councilor-at-Large Kathleen Toomey.

In the communication, Department of Transportation & Mobility Commissioner Stephen Rolle wrote that data shows both the likelihood of crashes and the severity of crash outcomes rise with higher speeds, with pedestrians and bicyclists being most vulnerable.

Rolle adds that intentional reconfigurations of roadways to limit speeding must be a high priority, but a reduction in speed limits to 25 mph in Boston and Seattle demonstrate that the regulatory change can have a modest impact on reducing travel speeds.

If implemented, the new speed limit would go into effect after the city notifies the state Department of Transportation and comprehensively updates all road signs.

The statutory speed limit applies to all public streets not subject to special speed regulations like interstate highways, state highways and local arterial corridors.

Batista is asking that the City Council send this recommendation to the Standing Committee on Traffic and Parking for further deliberation.

Tax classification

The annual tax classification hearing is as close as it can get to a political tradition in Worcester.

The tax rate debate has been one of the longest ongoing back-and-forths in Worcester politics.

Worcester has not had a single tax rate since the city decided to split the rates for residential and commercial-industrial property owners, in the 1980s.

On Tuesday, the City Council will once again hold a hearing to wrangle over setting the new rates. It's a night for charts and tables comparing possible different rates, and for comparing Worcester's rates to those in nearby communities.

The real estate tax rate is a regular election season talking point, even when some political candidates talk about wishing to find a way to move past the entrenched poles on the issue.

While setting the lowest possible residential tax rate has proved to be a popular message for voters, business interests, particularly the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, have lobbied the City Council to consider.

Last year, the residential tax rate was set to $14.34 per $1,000 of valuation, and the commercial rate was set to $31.26.

Based on the most recent tax classification hearings, it is likely that a majority of the city councilors will seek the lowest possible residential tax rate while a smaller faction will propose setting a rate that works toward closing the gap between the residential and commercial rates.

Accessory dwelling units

A policy change allowing accessory dwelling units, sometimes known as in-law apartments, in the city is coming back for a final vote after receiving approval from the Standing Committee on Economic Development.

In November, the city's draft amendment also received strong support from the Planning Board.

An accessory dwelling unit is a self-contained apartment in an owner-occupied, single-family home/lot that is either attached to the principal dwelling or in a separate structure on the same property.

The city administration put forward an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance that would allow homeowners to construct accessory dwelling units in all zoning districts except the manufacturing and airport districts.

While the amendment has received strong support so far, a group of city councilors have suggested they may take issue with some parts of the city's policy: including that the units would be allowed by right in all residential zoning districts, that the policy is not specifically targeted for situations relating to building additional units for family members, and that the policy does not have any additional off-street parking requirements.

