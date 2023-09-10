Worcester man, 39, arrested in stabbing man, 59, with box cutter on Townsend St. Saturday

WORCESTER — A 39-year-old Worcester man was arrested after a stabbing on Townsend Street Saturday afternoon.

Worcester Police said Steven Davitt was charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (box cutter), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (rock), and assault with a dangerous weapon (knife).

Officers responded to a call Saturday afternoon about a stabbing in progress. When officers arrived, they found a shirtless man covered in blood and another man holding a box cutter.

Davitt, who was identified as the one holding the box cutter, was told by responding officers to drop the weapon, who then placed him in handcuffs while other officers and Worcester firefighters assisted the wounded man.

The 54-year-old man, who had been stabbed several times, was transported to the hospital by paramedics and is expected to survive.

Police said Davitt and the victim are neighbors who have had disputes in the past. Saturday, a fight broke out, resulting in Davitt stabbing the victim several times.

Another neighbor attempted to break up the fight, police said, and Davitt struck him in the face with a piece of concrete.

