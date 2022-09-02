Worcester man accused of manslaughter in woman’s overdose death

A Worcester man who’s accused of selling drugs to a woman that died of an overdose is now facing a charge of manslaughter in her death.

The charges against Jonathan Delacruz, 31, were filed in Worcester District Court Friday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Investigators say the 36-year-old woman died in March after she ingested what she thought was cocaine. Her name was not released.

“An autopsy conducted by the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the woman died from fentanyl intoxication,” according to the district attorney’s office. “A toxicology report showed fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl and the animal tranquilizer, xylazine, were detected in the woman’s system. Cocaine was not detected.”

The case dates back to March 18 when Worcester police responded to 6A Stowell Avenue for a report of an unresponsive female.

Delacruz was arrested Friday. He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court on Tuesday.

