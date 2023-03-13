Worcester man accused of stabbing uncle to death in Blackstone

UXBRIDGE - A Worcester man is being held without bail after being charged in the death of a relative in Blackstone over the weekend.

Andrew David McGrath, 32, of 30 Thorne St., Worcester, is accused of stabbing his uncle to death at a house at 14 Blackstone St. Police were called to the scene about 11:15 Sunday morning.

The victim, identified in court papers as Matthew F. Lesiak Jr., 42, was rushed to a hospital in Rhode Island, where he was pronounced dead.

McGrath was arraigned in Uxbridge District Court Monday morning. He is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Some of the court papers were impounded.

Roemer confirmed the relationship between his client and the victim. He filed a motion for a psychiatrical evaluation of McGrath. He contends that his client "has been treated and medicated by a psychiatrist in the past seven years."

McGrath is due back in court on April 12.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Andrew McGrath of Worcestervaccused of stabbing uncle to death in Blackstone