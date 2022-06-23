Worcester man accused of threatening to shoot and stab neighbors after verbal dispute

A Worcester man is under arrest after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a machete and a gun early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the home of Joseph Johnston, 34, on Fourth Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of an assault with a machete, according to Worcester Police. Investigators say Johnston had threatened two neighbors with a machete after a verbal altercation, and then threatened to shoot them.

While police were investigating, officers say they heard a loud bang that sounded like a gun shot. Authorities quickly set up a perimeter around Mr. Johnston’s house and took him into custody. According to police, officers found ballistic evidence inside his house, but no victims.

After obtaining a search warrant, K9 Boomer found a safe inside Johnston’s basement containing a large capacity feeding device with a fully loaded magazine.

Johnston will appear in Worcester District Court.

