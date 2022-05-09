Worcester man accused of trying to entice teen at Kingston mall

A Worcester man was arrested after police say he tried to entice a 15-year-old girl into performing sex acts.

The encounter happened Sunday evening at the Kingston Collection shopping mall, according to police.

Martin Rosa, 52, was arrested based on a description from a 13-year-old caller, police say. The description was given to mall security and Kingston police officers, resulting in Rosa being taken into custody.

Police say the act was not completed due to the response from the victim and a group of juveniles.

Rosa will face a felony charge of enticing a child under 16.

