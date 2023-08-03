Worcester man admits role in murder; victim's mother says, 'I forgive you'

In Worcester Superior Court on Thursday, Daniel Luis Rivera, 30, stares back as the victim's mother says she "forgives him.

WORCESTER – Daniel Luis Rivera took a deep breath Thursday afternoon before pleading guilty to one charge of accessory to murder that connected him to the disposal of the body of Worcester man in 2019.

The 30-year-old, who formerly lived on Euclid Avenue, was one of three men who was caught on surveillance footage in the morning of Sept. 10, 2019, loading onto a car from the inside hallway of 36 Great Brook Valley Ave. the body of Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colon, 30, wrapped in plastic bubble material.

The victim's body was found dumped off Granite Street by firefighters responding to brush fire that same day.

After tracking the car through footage and information from Great Brook Valley Housing Development, authorities determined that the car belonged to Rafael Guzman, a 35-year-old man living at 36 Great Brook Valley Ave. and was identified to be one of the three men carrying the body.

After loading the bundle in the car, Guzman drove off with the body, which prosecutors allege he later dumped off Granite Street.

He has pleaded not guilty to one murder charge in connection to the killing of Pacheco, who was Guzman’s uncle. Investigators found a stab wound to the victim's neck.

The third man, Primitivo Matos, 35, formerly of 21 Chandler St., Apt. 3, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory to murder.

At his arraignment, Matos acknowledged helping Guzman transport the bubble-wrapped bundle, but denied knowing that he was carrying a body.

Guzman and Matos are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Monserrate Colon, the victim’s mother who was a pastor in the city, spoke at the plea deal in the direction of Rivera with the help of a Spanish interpreter.

“On September 9, 2019, my heart was destroyed when I lost my only son at the age of 30,” Colon said. “I forgive you, Daniel. I have not one bit of resentment in my heart for when you did what you did you were a victim of the instructions of Satan.

“Daniel, if you do get out some day, you could perhaps use this experience to help other young people to make better decisions and be better citizens.”

Rivera is due to serve two years and a day in prison which he will serve concurrently with three and a half years and one day sentence stemming from a May 2021 guilty plea to heroin trafficking charges.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'I forgive you': Daniel Rivera pleads guilty in 2019 Worcester murder